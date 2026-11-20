Friends of the Festival have announced the 2027 season of Riverfront Nights will take place at Finley Stadium in the heart of Chattanooga’s Southside.

The plans for the new venue come after months of careful consideration of multiple Chattanooga sites in an effort to preserve the much-loved atmosphere of Ross’s Landing and The Green, with organizers looking forward to returning the series to the Riverfront in 2028.

Organizers from Friends of the Festival and Finley Stadium noted the excitement surrounding the upcoming season and decided to start the season early launching on May 15. With 12 straight weeks of free music held inside Finley Stadium, Riverfront Nights’ fans can expect more parking, plus, the same high-quality shows, food trucks and family friendly activities they’ve become accustomed to.

Friends of the Festival are well-aware of the success of this past season’s series when more than 158,000 fans came out to enjoy the series and noted a deep commitment to growing the fan experience as the series temporarily changes venues.

“It’s been a fantastic 19 years of free, family fun at Riverfront Nights, and we can’t wait to welcome our community back for another unforgettable summer in 2027,” said Mickey McCamish, Friends of the Festival’s Executive Director. “Davenport Field has been the site of countless incredible moments, and we can’t wait to make some of our own for our 20th anniversary, thanks to our incredible sponsors like title sponsor TVFCU.”

He noted that a request has been made to the City of Chattanooga for a return to Ross’s Landing and The Green from May through August 2028. “While the changes at Ross’s Landing have caused so many to pivot their plans, we’re looking forward to returning to our home base in 2028 and know this year of transition will provide new experiences while continuing to focus on the music that our fans have come to know and love.”

“We’re looking forward to hosting Riverfront Nights for the 2027 season,” said Brian Wright, Executive Director of Finley Stadium. “Our vision for Finley 2.0 is built on enhancing our campus to play a greater role in what Chattanooga has to offer. Friends of the Festival is known for creating accessible events, and paired with our plans to improve, we make a great team.”

A staple of Chattanooga, Riverfront Nights draws generations of fans to enjoy live music with an evening of free, family-friendly fun. Produced and managed by Friends of the Festival, the 2026 season saw historic attendance with an average of 10,453 visitors per event night, documented by UTC’s Placer.ai programs showing actual data about those in attendance.

“As we prepare for the 20th season, we remain committed to bringing entertaining events that transform public spaces into vibrant destinations where everyone feels welcome and connected,” said Samantha Wright, Director of Sales at Friends of the Festival. “In the coming weeks, we’ll be announcing even more exciting news and can’t wait to share additional information with the community. We’ll see you at Finley Stadium for the 2027 season.”