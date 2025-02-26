Road To Nightfall 2025: The Ultimate Local Music Showcase Returns

The highly anticipated Road to Nightfall 2025 series is set to return in April, offering Chattanooga’s rising music stars a chance to showcase their talent and compete for a headlining spot for the renowned Nightfall Concert Series on May 16.

This annual competition, designed to highlight the best of Chattanooga’s local music scene, will take place over three electrifying weekends: April 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11, with the final round scheduled for April 19.

Each night will feature a diverse lineup of emerging bands and artists, all vying for the grand prize and a place in Chattanooga’s musical legacy.

Road to Nightfall is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of local artistry, providing musicians with a platform to learn directly from organizers and their peers, gain exposure, connect with industry professionals, and captivate live audiences.

Now in its 14th year, this series highlights Chattanooga’s expanding creative scene.

"Each year, both audiences and judges are impressed by the talent that takes the stage, but the exciting thing for me is to see the camaraderie and sense of community that is shared from bands meeting each other and sharing audiences with their peers,” said Jonathan Susman with Gig City Productions, who is coordinating the competition in conjunction with Chattanooga Presents.

Music fans and supporters are encouraged to attend and cheer on their favorite acts as they battle for a chance to take center stage at Nightfall. One winner from each preliminary night will be chosen by audience vote and will advance to the finals on April 19, which will be judged by a panel of industry professionals.

In addition to their headlining spot at Nightfall, the winning band will also receive a performance spot during the Highland Park Porchfest event, a single recorded and produced at Songbird Foundation's Deadbird Studios, as well as a $25 gift card to each band member and a two-song, live session recorded and produced by Yellow Racket Records.

For more information, including how to participate, attend, or support the event, visit www.gigcitypro.com/roadtonightfall.