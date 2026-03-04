Road To Nightfall Applications Now Open To Chattanooga’s Rising Music Stars

The highly anticipated Road to Nightfall 2026 series is set to return in April, offering Chattanooga’s rising music stars a chance to showcase their talent and compete for a headlining spot for the renowned Nightfall Concert Series on July 10.

This annual competition, designed to highlight the best of Chattanooga’s local music scene, will take place over two weekends: April 3, 4, 17, and 18 at The Granfalloon, with the final round scheduled for April 25 at Barrelhouse Ballroom.

Each night will feature a diverse lineup of emerging bands and artists, all vying for the grand prize of $1,000 and a headlining spot at Nightfall on July 10, claiming their place in Chattanooga’s musical legacy.

The link to register is https://forms.gle/Y27oeVH9HiRdfhMt

The deadline to submit your application is Friday, March 20 at 11:59pm.

Road to Nightfall is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of local artistry, providing musicians with a platform to learn directly from organizers and their peers, gain exposure, connect with industry professionals, and captivate live audiences.

“Now in its 15th year, this series highlights Chattanooga’s expanding creative scene. Each year, both audiences and judges are impressed by the talent that takes the stage, but the exciting thing for me has always been to see the sense of community that grows from bands meeting each other and sharing audiences with their peers,” said Jonathan Susman, original founder of Road To Nightfall, who is assisting with this year’s competition alongside Cameron “C-Grimey” Williams, Randy Steele, and Chattanooga Presents.

Music fans and supporters are encouraged to attend and cheer on their favorite acts as they battle for a chance to take center stage at Nightfall.

One winner from each preliminary night will be chosen by audience vote and will advance to the finals on April 25 at Barrelhouse Ballroom, which will be judged by a panel of industry professionals.