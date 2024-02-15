Road To Nightfall Band Registration Is Now Open

Chattanooga Presents and SoundCorps have issued a call for local bands to participate in the 2024 Road to Nightfall band competition, made possible by Yuengling Flight.

Up to thirty participating bands will take place in the series scheduled to take place at The Granfalloon March 15-23.

Registration can be found here: SoundCorps.org/RoadToNightfall

Applicants must have a minimum of three performing band members with at least one member playing a live musical instrument such as keyboards, drums, bass, or guitar. Applicants may have a DJ on stage playing backing tracks, but there must be at least one other accompanying instrumentalist, as well. All bands must reside within 50 miles of the City of Chattanooga.

Preliminary rounds will feature up to six bands performing a 15 minute set of primarily original music. One cover song is allowed per performance.

One winner from each preliminary night will be chosen by audience vote and will advance to the finals, to be held on April 6. Each finalist act will have a 20 minute performance, to include a maximum of one cover song. The winning act will be chosen by a panel of music industry professionals and Nightfall Concert Series representatives.

The advancing band from each night of the series wins a cash prize of $300, while the overall winner receives a 90 minute headline performance spotlight at the Nightfall Concert Series, which pays $1,000, with a host of other prizes.

The Road to Nightfall competition is a local band development effort and music competition designed to prepare up-and-coming local acts for the big stage.

The 2024 Road to Nightfall concert series is sponsored by Yuengling Flight and is a collaboration between Chattanooga Presents and SoundCorps. The series was developed over the last fourteen years by Gig City Productions with a host of other local partners.