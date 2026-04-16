"Road To Nightfall” Competition Continues This Friday And Saturday

Join us in the continuing search for Chattanooga’s most promising emerging bands during the Road to Nightfall competition, which takes the winning band to the headline position of the July 10th Nightfall concert at Miller Park.

The runner-up band will serve as the opener that night. The full Nightfall season will run each Friday night from May 1 - July 31.

The 2026 Road to Nightfall is a five-night competition where four bands are voted to compete in a finals competition that will culminate on April 24 at the Barrel House Ballroom.

Winners from the April 3 and 4th preliminary rounds were Robert Lee and Point of Reference, respectively.

Competing this Friday, April 17th and 18th at The Granfalloon, 400 E. Main Street, will be (in order of performance):

April 17:

The Band Nebu

Habitual Strangers

Juni V

Catherine Campbell

Subkonscious

April 18:

LMR Brandon

Rosehouse

Zanteddy

Ilene Mills Band

Oversight

Popular vote by the audience in attendance will choose the winning band each evening, determining who will advance to the finals. This means that this part of the competition will be determined by how well each band can promote themselves to bring their audiences out.

The final competition on April 24 will be determined by a panel of judges in the music industry to determine who wins the headlining Nightfall spot on July 10, along with a multitude of other prizes from other local music partners.

Come support and vote for your favorite acts, and help shape the future of Chattanooga’s vibrant music scene.

Each night doors will open at 7pm to all ages with a cover charge of $10 for the preliminary competitions and $15 for the finals. Tickets are available at the door or advance tickets are at nightfallchattanooga.com. A full bar and food will be offered.

April 24: THE FINALS AT BARREL HOUSE BALLROOM