4 Bands, 1 Winner: Road To Nightfall Finals This Friday At The Barrelhouse Ballroom

Come on out to the finals of Road to Nightfall 2026 at the Barrelhouse Ballroom this Friday, April 24, where one of Chattanooga’s local bands will win the opportunity to headline the July 10th Nightfall concert at Miller Plaza. The runner up band will serve as the opener that night.

This show is the culmination of a five night competition where four local bands were chosen by popular vote to advance to the finals during four preliminary rounds held at The Granfalloon.

Competing this Friday, April 24, at The Barrelhouse Ballroom will be:

Rosehouse, 8:00pm

Robert lee & The Union, 8:45pm

Point Of Reference, 9:30pm

Habitual Strangers, 10:15pm

Each band will perform a 25-minute set. This night is a judged competition, but audience is still an important component, as judges do include audience response as one of the judging criteria.

Besides winning the headline position at Nightfall on July 10, the winning band of Road to Nightfall will also receive:

A custom guitar from Diamondback Stringworks

A performance spot at Highland Park Porchfest

A live show + two live tracks recorded with a professionally produced video at Yellow Racket Records

A show at Wanderlinger Brewing

A three-hour recording block at Wavelength Studio

Cuatro Cinco, last year’s Road to Nightfall winner, will MC the show.

Doors open April 24 at 7pm to all ages with a cover charge of $15. Tickets are available in advance at nightfallchattanooga.com or at the door.

To see a full schedule of the Nightfall Concert Series, visit nightfallchattanooga.com.