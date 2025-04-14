Road To Nightfall Finals To Determine Which Local Act Headlines May 16th Show

Five Chattanooga band finalists will compete this Saturday, April 19, during the “Road to Nightfall” finals, with the winner claiming the headline position at the May 16th Nightfall concert.

Over 20 local bands showcased their unique talents over the course of the five-night competition starting April 3, with audience votes determining one winner from each night to advance to the finals on April 19.

During the finals, a panel of judges in the music industry will determine who wins the Nightfall headline spot on May 16, plus a multitude of prizes from other local music partners.

This year’s Road to Nightfall finals lineup features an impressive range of musical styles, from genre-bending hard rock, to soulful blues, fiddle country, hip hop and indie alternative.

The competition schedule is as follows, with bands listed alphabetically, and in order of appearance:

April 19 THE FINALS! Starting at 7:30pm

Cuarto Cinco

Emerald Butler

Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers

Subkonscious

Weatherwise

The Road to Nightfall competition provides the opportunity to showcase and promote Chattanooga’s already burgeoning music scene and to expose the Chattanooga market to new local bands they may never have heard before.

Come support and route for your favorite acts, while helping to shape the future of Chattanooga’s vibrant music scene.

Doors open at 6:30pm with a cover charge of $10. Advance tickets are on sale at nightfallchattanooga.com. A full bar will be available throughout the show, and crepes from Adelle’s Creperie will be offered until 9:30 pm.

This is an all ages show.

Sponsors for Road to Nightfall are Toyota of Cleveland and Kia of Chattanooga the Tennessee Music Commission and Yellow Racket Records. It is produced by Chattanooga Presents, in partnership with Gig City Productions.