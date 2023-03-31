Road to Nightfall Lineup Announcement, Tickets Now On Sale

Chattanooga Presents & SoundCorps announce a full schedule of bands performing at The Granfalloon April 6-14 at the Road to Nightfall 2023 band competition, made possible by T-Mobile.

Thirty bands will perform over five nights at the Granfalloon, 400 East Main St. Six bands will perform each night with five finalists competing in the Finale Night on May 6.

The winner earns the opportunity to headline Nightfall on June 30, 2023 in front of several thousand attendees.

Tickets to attend the preliminary nights can be purchased at granfalloonchattanooga.com/tickets

April 6

  • Ida York
  • Alex The Band
  • JLW and James County
  • KulsterFunK
  • YGTUT & ThePlug
  • Symatree

April 7

  • Trace the Scars
  • Moon Juice
  • Jacob Harshman Project
  • Hush Money
  • Bindy & The Band
  • Fawley

April 8

  • Mr. Brownstone & 808 Band
  • The Hip Elixir
  • Subkonscious
  • C-Grimey & The Freedom Rydaz
  • Interval
  • Final Fairground

April 13

  • Fellzog Max
  • Magic Birds
  • Lee Martin Band
  • Point of Reference
  • The Liquorsmiths
  • Daizy Skies

April 14

  • Bourbon Ridge
  • Tim Hughes Quartet
  • In The Company of Wolves
  • Oweda
  • Red Pawn
  • River Moon Express

The Road to Nightfall competition is a local band development effort and music competition designed to prepare up-and-coming local acts for the big stage.

The 2023 Road to Nightfall concert series is sponsored by T-Mobile and is a collaboration between Chattanooga Presents! and SoundCorps. The series was developed over the last thirteen years by Gig City Productions with a host of other local partners.

