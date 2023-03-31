Road to Nightfall Lineup Announcement, Tickets Now On Sale

Chattanooga Presents & SoundCorps announce a full schedule of bands performing at The Granfalloon April 6-14 at the Road to Nightfall 2023 band competition, made possible by T-Mobile.

Thirty bands will perform over five nights at the Granfalloon, 400 East Main St. Six bands will perform each night with five finalists competing in the Finale Night on May 6.

The winner earns the opportunity to headline Nightfall on June 30, 2023 in front of several thousand attendees.

Tickets to attend the preliminary nights can be purchased at granfalloonchattanooga.com/tickets

April 6

Ida York

Alex The Band

JLW and James County

KulsterFunK

YGTUT & ThePlug

Symatree

April 7

Trace the Scars

Moon Juice

Jacob Harshman Project

Hush Money

Bindy & The Band

Fawley

April 8

Mr. Brownstone & 808 Band

The Hip Elixir

Subkonscious

C-Grimey & The Freedom Rydaz

Interval

Final Fairground

April 13

Fellzog Max

Magic Birds

Lee Martin Band

Point of Reference

The Liquorsmiths

Daizy Skies

April 14

Bourbon Ridge

Tim Hughes Quartet

In The Company of Wolves

Oweda

Red Pawn

River Moon Express

The Road to Nightfall competition is a local band development effort and music competition designed to prepare up-and-coming local acts for the big stage.

The 2023 Road to Nightfall concert series is sponsored by T-Mobile and is a collaboration between Chattanooga Presents! and SoundCorps. The series was developed over the last thirteen years by Gig City Productions with a host of other local partners.