Road To Nightfall Winner Cuatro Cinco Headlines Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s original outdoor summer concert series will continue its 38th season on May 16th with a headline performance by 2025 Road to Nightfall winner, rapper Cuatro Cinco, at Miller Park.

This 10-week series of free concerts and entertainment continues every Friday through July 4th.

The Road to Nightfall runner-up, Subkonscious, will open the show with a 40-minute set beginning at 7pm. Cuatro Cinco will take the stage at 8pm. Local food trucks, brews, and local artisans add to the fun.

Cuatro Cinco and Subkonscious are both local bands who won out over 20 other local bands over the course of the five-night Road to Nightfall competition this Spring. The winner won the Nightfall headline spot on May 16, plus a multitude of prizes from other local music partners.

The Road to Nightfall competition provides the opportunity to showcase and promote Chattanooga’s already burgeoning music scene and to expose the Chattanooga market to new local bands they may never have heard before.

Headliner Cuatro Cinco is a local Chattanooga-based rapper. This is a significant show since he will be the first rapper to ever headline a Nightfall show. He is known for his positive and upbeat music, often described as having a "gloss on the world". Based on his sports number 45, Cuatro Cinco makes a point of shining his positive energy, or “gloss” on his audiences and in his everyday world.

Cuatro Cinco is also involved in the Chattanooga hip-hop scene. He recently released an EP titled "Porque I Had To.” His songs often reflect his life with his wife and son, as well as other day-to-day experiences. He grew up in Chattanooga and loves giving back to the city that has shown him love.

His artistry and professionalism demonstrated in his this year’s "Road to Nightfall" competition earned him the winning spot as headliner for this week’s Nightfall concert, as determined from a panel of judges in the music industry. Come check him out and support this artist who is experiencing amazing growth in the industry.

Opening the show at 7pm is Chattanooga band Subkonscious. They are an alternative progressive rock band featuring Carl Foshay, Josh Driver, Chris Hullander, Nick Price, and Heath Price. Their music is raw, gritty, uncut, powerful and most importantly, original. The energy that Subkonscious carries is one of a kind.

The vocals are prominent, and are backed by a very powerful band with potent rhythm and strong leads, both acoustic and electric. The bass brings the music to life with the punch and growl that only Subkonscious can bring.

Although most Nightfall shows use the Miller Plaza stage, this show will again be held on the Miller Park stage before returning to the home stage at Miller Plaza for the following weeks.

Each week between 20-25 local artisans will offer their work for sale around the perimeter of Miller Park, and an array of local food trucks will be offering tasty treats in the street.

Nightfall bulk discount beer tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza). Motorcycle parking will be made available in the 900 block of Market Street, between Miller Park and EPB.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.