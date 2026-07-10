Road To Nightfall Winner Robert Lee & The Union Takes Center Stage Friday

Continuing its 39th summer of original free concerts downtown, Nightfall will feature the local band Robert Lee & The Union, this year’s Road to Nightfall winner, as the headliner this Friday, with the runner-up band, Habitual Strangers, opening the show at 7pm.

Robert Lee & The Union beat out over 20 local bands during a five-night Road to Nightfall competition at The Granfalloon and Barrelhouse Ballroom this Spring to win the headline position for this week’s Nightfall show.

Headliner Robert Lee is a local musician who has been making southern and country music for much of his life, including for a time in Nashville. For the Road to Nightfall competition, Robert needed a band to help complete his sound. He messaged members of the band Soul Carnival to accompany him, and after a few rehearsals, he knew that this was something other than a “fill-in” group. Under the name Robert Lee and the Union, the band brings a collective sound based on Americana, gospel and Southern soul.

Habitual Strangers, who placed second in the Road to Nightfall competition, won the opening act spot with a set from 7-7:40pm. Habitual Strangers is one of Chattanooga’s rising female-fronted rock and alternative bands, performing powerful originals with a side of eclectic covers. Filed by soulful vocals, dynamic musicianship, and a passion for live performance, the band creates a sound that feels both familiar and uniquely their own.

This week’s show will be held on the Miller Park stage, across the street from the regular venue of Miller Plaza, in order to showcase that great City park venue. In addition to great music, Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors, kids’ activities and more.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Free motorcycle parking is offered in the 800 block of Market Street.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.