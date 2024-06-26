Road To Nightfall Winners PLVNET Featured This Friday At Nightfall

Continuing its 37th summer of amazing free concerts, Nightfall will feature the local band PLVNET, this year’s Road to Nightfall winner, as the headliner this Friday, with the runner-up band, In The Company of Wolves opening the show at 7pm.

In addition to great music, Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors, kids’ activities and more.

According to Nightfall producers, along with the shows on July 26 (Prince T and Off the Top) and August 16 (Nick Lutsko), this week’s show will be held on the Miller Park stage, across the street from the regular venue of Miller Plaza, in order to showcase that great City park venue. All three of these shows will focus on musicians from our local music scene.

PLVNET beat out 30 over local bands during a six-night Road to Nightfall competition this Spring to win the headline position for this week’s Nightfall show. PLVNET (pronounced Planet) was founded in 2008 as the experimental side-project of a group of Chattanooga area musicians who had met when playing shows together in various other bands.

Their goal was to have a truly collaborative environment where they could all flex some of their more eclectic creative muscles. The result has been a fresh but familiar brand of rock music that perspires influences ranging from 1970’s British rock to 1990’s American Alternative rock which earned them being optioned for sync licensing with MTV, ESPN and NASCAR.

PLVNET consists of six guys that write, record, perform and produce their own brand of alternative rock based on influences ranging from Muse to Radiohead, Beethoven to Tool. Releases include “Make Believe” (2012), “Syzygy” (2016) and the single “Mr. 2-Bits” (2022).

In the Company of Wolves, who placed second in the Road to Nightfall competition, won the opening act spot with a set from 7-7:40pm. In the Company of Wolves consists of Sydney and Brayden Guerrette, originally from Portland, Maine, now living in Chattanooga. They intertwine their love for music with a passion for storytelling, as they combine thought provoking lyrics with layered melodies.

Inspired by some of their favorite musical influences, including Novo Amor, Bon Iver, and Mumford and Sons. Sydney and Brayden use their unique sound to share their passion for community and their commitment to making sure youth, especially those struggling with their mental health, feel seen, heard, and loved.

Road to Nightfall 2024 was sponsored by Yuengling Flight and co-produced by Chattanooga Presents and SoundCorps, a local not-for-profit dedicated to growing the music economy in the Chattanooga region. Road to Nightfall provides the opportunity to showcase and promote Chattanooga’s music scene and to expose the Chattanooga music market to some of our most promising new local bands.

Free motorcycle parking will continue to be offered in M.L.King Boulevard between Georgia Avenue and Lindsey Street. Motorcycles must enter the block from Lindsey Street only. Food trucks will be around the intersection of Georgia and M.L.King. Around 25 local artisans offering their work for sale in M.L.King between the two parks.

Come early to Nightfall to take advantage of a new “Nightfall Happy Hour” offering weekly drink specials from 5:30-6:30pm.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city. Nightfall has again been nominated this year as “Best Local Event” by this community.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.