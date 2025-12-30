Rock Out And Ring In The New Year At The Beaters Rockin' New Year's Eve Party

On Wednesday, December 31st, the Colonnade Civic Center in Ringgold, GA, will be rocking in the New Year with music from legendary local cover band, The Beaters.

Tickets start at $45, and the event will have free parking, party favors, a midnight balloon drop, and incredible live music. For an additional $20, you can receive a tasty selection of warm and cold hors d'oeuvres.

Founded by David Turner, Terryl Greene, Randy Clark, Tommy Blevins, and Rick Jacobs in 1985, The Beaters are a Chattanooga local party band that has been performing classic covers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s for decades all across the Scenic City and North Georgia area. This will be their 38th New Year’s Eve performance, and it is set to be a special one.

The Beaters have known each other since they were teenagers, and in 2025, they are celebrating forty years of creating music together. Over that time, they have played hundreds of events, including weddings, corporate functions, nightclubs, bars, festivals, and more. When I spoke to one of the founding members, David Turner, about the significance of forty years together, he spoke to the importance of their longevity and how validating that is.

“Rather than singular achievements, I am most proud of the longevity and staying relevant. It’s very validating to be a group of men in their 60’s and 70’s that entertain at wedding receptions or functions where the average age is in the early 20’s and the kids are still enthusiastic and entertained.”

Turner went on to mention what the key is to their long-term success and how important it is to play the music that people want to hear.

“We perform some jobs with an average age of 22 and some with an average age of 85. Rather than being self-serving and forcing music that we like on the crowd, we try to play songs that they enjoy, regardless of how many times we have played them.

The key to The Beater’s success is to make it about them and not us. It doesn’t matter how many times we have played "Sweet Caroline" or "Play That Funky Music"; if that is what the people want to hear, that is what we are going to play.”

The special evening will be full of incredible live music, food, drinks, and fun, enough to create long-lasting memories.

“They can expect a fast-moving show with a chance to sing along and dance to their favorite songs as we try to make it a special night for everybody there. They can enjoy a hassle-free evening of food and drinks without the hassles of downtown parking, waiting in long lines, and avoiding drunk drivers.

Some people who attend our annual NYE shows only attend parties two or three times a year. We try to make the shows personal and interactive, so if it’s one of the few times they get out during the year, it’s a memorable evening for them.”

With over four decades of performing classics together under their belt, The Beaters are North Georgia and Chattanooga’s go-to cover band and a timeless relic in the music scene who continue to deliver high-quality sets that showcase their honed talent and love for the classics.

When asked about plans to expand in the years to come or plans for the future, Turner jokingly said the band wants to stay alive, while also pointing out the sheer wonder and gratitude he and other band members have for still being able to play music and create memories for people.

“Mostly staying alive. We have entertained multiple generations over the years and sometimes played for three or four wedding receptions in the same family, as well as multiple wedding receptions for the same people getting remarried.

If someone had told us in the mid-80s that we would still be performing 40 years later, no one in the band would have believed it. Our goal at this point is on a year-to-year basis. We decided a long time ago that when it gets to feeling like a job, we were going to quit; it just hasn’t happened yet.”

