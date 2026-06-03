Rock The 90’s: The Official 90’s Rock Tribute To Headline Riverfront Nights Saturday

Riverfront Nights welcomes headliner Rock The 90s: The Official 90s Rock Tribute this Saturday night for the third show in the series’ 19th season of free, family-friendly entertainment at Ross’s Landing.

The band is the ultimate time machine for fans of ‘90s rock and pop culture. From Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters to Coolio, Stone Temple Pilots, Matchbox Twenty, and Collective Soul, Rock the 90s recreates the soundtrack of a generation. It’s a pure celebration of the music, energy, and attitude that defined the decade.

The opening act will be the Cara Madaris Band, taking the stage at 7 p.m. The versatile vocalist and songwriter is a Chattanooga native who began singing and writing songs at just five years old. Now based in Nashville, Cara channels her life experiences into honest, unfiltered lyrics that connect with audiences on an emotional level.

And to get the party started, series sponsor TVFCU will be on hand with the TVFCU Birthday Party Bus to offer birthday cakes to all attendees (until supplies run out) as the area’s largest credit union will be marking their 90th anniversary.

Riverfront Nights Food Trucks will open at 6 p.m. and run until 10:00 pm, giving concert goers plenty of time to visit food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar.

Tri-Star Beverage offerings will include Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10mg.

Riverfront Nights’ food truck row will be filled with tasty options for fans. They include: America Runs on Pizza, California Smothered Burrito, Cha Thai Street Food, Crab Trap Mobile Kitchen, Freaky Funnels, I Love Fruit, Kona Ice, Mac’s Kettlecorn & Lemonde, Olive Branch, Smashboyz, Spill the Beans and Truckin’ Eats. In addition, the Chattanooga Zoo will be doing a pop-up event from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Event planners are inviting owners to bring out their furry friends to enjoy doggie pools, yard games like corn hole and giant Jenga, water misters, as well as beach volleyball to keep the fun going throughout the evening. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com