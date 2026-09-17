Rockers Houndmouth Set To Blow The Roof Off The Signal On Friday

Houndmouth is a popular indie-rock Americana band from Indiana, right across the Ohio River, and they have made waves in their scene with massive hits like “Sedona,” which now has over 330 million streams on Spotify.

They are all set to bring their uniquely indie-rock soundscape to rock the house at The Signal on Friday, September 18th.

The band was formed in 2011 in New Albany, Indiana, by frontman Matt Myers, Katie Toupin, Zak Appleby, and Shane Cody, though throughout the past 15 years the lineup has gone through extensive changes, with Myers being the only remaining member from the original group.

The current group includes, in addition to Myers, keyboardist Caleb Hickman, drummer Noah Denney, and bassist Zac Anderson.

Houndmouth’s music blends lush indie-folk rock harmonies with a dash of country, blues, and classic rock, putting a strong emphasis on high-energy live shows. Their latest album, Lordy, was released July 10th of, 2026, and is their first full-length record in over five years.

Lordy showcases Houndmouth’s growth and especially demonstrates the evolution of Matt Myers’ songwriting. The album is a very personal record to Myers, with him going through a difficult time in his life while writing it, when he was struggling to even write songs. It is a much more stripped-down, rawer, reflective, and more intimate album than previous ones.

With songs like “Tiger Blood” and “Heavy Eyes,” we hear the same catchy melodies and harmonies that make Houndmouth who they are, but with more layered vocals and lyrics that showcase not only an evolution for Myers’ but a real growth and maturity and introspectiveness that I think makes Lordy the best album Houndmouth album in ten years.

While “Sedona” is their biggest track, and a platinum-selling, chart-topping radio hit, they also have multiple other hit songs, most of which are from their breakthrough album, Little Neon Limelight, released in 2015. Songs like “Gasoline,” “Darlin’” and “For No One” have not only become anthems for so many indie-rock fans, but they also have these tender folk sensibilities, beautiful acoustic instrumentation, fingerpicking, and poignant songwriting that separate them from so many other indie-rock groups of the same ilk.

I first discovered Houndmouth while in college at the University of Georgia in 2014 as a sophomore, and I have fond and nostalgic memories walking across North Campus with a Jittery Joe’s coffee and pastry in tow while reading and listening to their stunningly beautiful music. Particularly, their song “Gasoline” found its way into my heart and is still one of my favorite songs by them, having embedded its way into the indie-rock world zeitgeist.

Houndmouth is not only one of the fastest-rising Americana- and folk-leaning indie-rock acts in the country; they are also touring a brand-new album with a more evolved sound that should put them on the map in an even bigger way in the next few years. Don’t miss a chance to catch the Southern-leaning, rootsy rock band on their Lordy tour, bringing familiar hits and new songs to The Signal for one unforgettable evening of music.

Houndmouth