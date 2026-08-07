Sam Holt Band Returns To Chattanooga With Show Celebrating Michael Houser

Returning to Chattanooga to perform a special show at Barrelhouse Ballroom this Saturday, August 8th, is the Sam Holt Band, an Americana, southern-rock, and jam band led by former Widespread Panic guitarist and guitar technician Sam Holt.

The performance will also feature special guest Domingo "Sunny" Ortiz, Widespread Panic's longtime percussionist.

The event is a part of their annual celebration concert, entitled “Remembering Mikey,” dedicated to honoring the life and music of the late guitarist and co-founder of Widespread Panic, Michael Houser. The annual performance has turned into a tradition that started over two decades ago.

They will also be playing songs from the late drummer of Widespread Panic, Todd Nance, who passed away in 2020. The entire evening is designed to bring the spirit of Nance and Houser’s music to life again through collective song and shared story.

Both Todd Nance and Michael Houser have deep ties to Chattanooga, and there is a devoted base of Widespread Panic fans located right here in the Scenic City and the surrounding area, with Houser graduating from Hixon High School and Nance graduating from Central High School in nearby Harrison, Tennessee.

Folks can expect Sam Holt to be leading the night with his signature soulful vocals, expressive guitar playing, heartfelt lyrics, and a fun, improvisational, jam-band style. Holt himself started as the guitar technician for Widespread Panic, with House encouraging him to get on stage, and that is what Holt eventually did, a few years after Houser tragically passed away from cancer in 2002 when the guitarist at the time left the band.

Holt would temporarily take the reins as lead guitarist for Widespread Panic for a period of time in 2006 before transitioning out of the role and concentrating on his own Atlanta-based band, Outformation, which had released their debut album, Tennessee Before Daylight, a year earlier.

Outformation would disband in 2010, and that is when Sam Holt created the Sam Holt Band, finally fulfilling his full artistic vision, and creating a debut album in 2013, Southern Angels, which is still recognized as one of their best today and featured members of Widespread Panic, including frontman John Bell.

In speaking with Sam Holt about what to expect at the annual concert honoring Michael Houser and what it means to him to carry on his legacy, he mentioned how playing his songs is a way to feel close to him and Todd Nance, and that the shows have a way of uniting a community of people in a beautiful way through shared song.

“It means a lot to me. Playing his songs is a way to feel close to him. The same goes for Todd Nance’s songs. I meet younger people who weren’t even born before Mike passed away at these shows. They will be singing the lyrics to those songs, and it blows me away. When we are all together at these shows, I can see and feel it’s something bigger than my band or me. It’s a community of people who have a shared history through Houser’s and Todd’s music.

We will play some songs written by Mike Houser, some written by Todd Nance, and some songs that I wrote that were inspired by Mike. Also, we like to jam out some of the songs and see where the music will take us. That can be really fun, and we feed off the audience’s energy and feedback.”

There will be a blend of Holt’s original songs intermixed with tracks connected to Houser and Nance’s musical legacy, with an emphasis on not being a traditional tribute concert, but a living, breathing set that has not only become a beloved tradition, but is seen by Widespread Panic fans as close as one can get to recreating the original energy and soundscapes of the Michael Houser era days in the band.