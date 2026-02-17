Sam Williams Brings His Modern County Storytelling Craftsmanship To Songbirds

Sam Williams takes the Songbirds stage for a special seated performance, bringing emotional storytelling and modern country craftsmanship to an intimate setting.

The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Williams Jr., Sam Williams writes and performs with a singular voice, blending emotional honesty, poetic storytelling, and raw vulnerability.

His debut album Glasshouse Children earned widespread critical praise from Rolling Stone, Music Row, and the Associated Press, followed by a deluxe release featuring the reflective track Tilted Crown.

Williams continued his momentum with powerful singles in 2023, along with standout appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, CMA Fest, and the UK’s Country 2 Country Festival.

In 2024, his song Carnival Heart became the official anthem for Songblazers: A Journey Into Country Music, produced by Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville.

Most recently, he launched a three part EP series with Act II: Countrystar arriving July 11.

