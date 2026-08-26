Saturday's Riverfront Nights Features Departure: The Journey Tribute Band

This Saturday, August 29, Riverfront Nights will feature Departure: A Journey Tribute as this week’s headliner.

In their 18th year together, Departure is the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. Replicating the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock supergroup, Departure will take the stage after Hot Fuss: A Killers Tribute opens the show.

Hot Fuss is a high-energy regional tribute band based out of Atlanta, dedicated to recreating the synth-pop, indie-rock sound and electrifying live performances of Las Vegas alternative-rock band The Killers.

This is an extended evening with Riverfront Parkway closed to encourage fun on the City Green as well as on the riverfront. An extended night means more room for great food options! This week’s food truck alley will open at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to visit food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar.

Food vendors include: America Runs on Pizza, Broome’s Beverages, California Smothered Burrito, Desserts on the Roll, Fud Vybez, Han-Mi Mobile, Happi Pappi Beignets, Johnny Poppers, Kona Ice, Nola Girl’s Gumbo, Royal BBQ and Pop Pop Kettle Corn.

With only two shows left in the season, the weekly party takes place at Ross’s Landing each Saturday through September 5 with TriStar Beverage offering a diverse menu of beverages to keep the crowd cool. Offerings include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, as well as yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga. Because of readily available food and drink offerings, outside coolers, food and drinks are not allowed. Friends of the Festival reminds guests that all food and drink vendors are small businesses depending on sales for their businesses to prosper.

“We’ve had a great time celebrating 19 seasons of Riverfront Nights with friends, families and fans,” said Mickey McCamish, executive director of Riverfront Nights. “Our guests not only come by car but also by boat. We’re proud that we’re averaging 15,000 guests at each week’s show.”

He added, “We’re in the countdown to the end of the series; however, TVFCU and our friends at Finley Stadium are rolling out the welcome mat for TVFCU Southside Nights, a first-time event on September 12 at Finley Stadium. We’ll be showing the football game between UT and Georgia Tech on the jumbotron and offering lots of great offerings from food trucks along with fun activities for everyone.”

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.