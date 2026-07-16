Saturday's Riverfront Nights To Feature Back 2 Mac: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac

This Saturday, July 18, Riverfront Nights will feature Back 2 Mac: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, and Chattanooga’s Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers.

Event headliner Back 2 Mac has been moving audiences since 2010 with an authentic tribute to one of rock’s most legendary bands.

Featuring chart-topping hits to the early classics, the band returns to TVFCU Riverfront Nights to recreate the signature vocal harmonies and whimsical stage presence of Fleetwood Mac. Having performed in cities everywhere across the country, including Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston and Brooklyn, Back 2 Mac brings its iconic presence back to Ross’s Landing for an unforgettable night.

Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers, native to Chattanooga and longtime local favorite, blends blues, jazz and rhythm into a soulful performance. A staple of the Scenic City music scene, the group takes the stage at 7 p.m. Cumulus Media Group will serve as emcees throughout the season, with personalities Dylan and Loper hosting this week’s event.

Presented by TVFCU, the evening begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to visit food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar.

The artists will take the TVFCU stage after a tribute to the Chattanooga Fallen Five. Sergeant Carson Allen Louis Holmquist, Logistics Specialist Second Class Randall Scott Smith, Staff Sergeant David Allen Wyatt, Lance Corporal Squire Kimpton Paul "Skip" Wells, and Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Joseph Sullivan, who lost their lives 11 years ago this week, will be honored.

Special performances will begin at 6:40 p.m. with the singing of the National Anthem, brief remarks, and “Amazing Grace” played on bagpipes.

Also on Saturday, Scenic City Clay Arts will be onsite, offering free children’s activities from 6:00 to 8:00.

TriStar Beverage offerings will include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, along with TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Riverfront Nights’ food truck row will feature options for every taste. This week’s lineup includes: Bopcha, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Cheese My Everything, Cupcake Kitchen, Freaky Funnels, Jonny Poppers, Kona Ice, Mo Lemonade, Smoke Sesh BBQ & Catering, The Slice Pizzeria, and Truckin’ Eats.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga, as well as beach volleyball to keep the fun going throughout the evening. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event, and not necessary with the offerings made possible by the small businesses on Riverfront Night’s Food Truck Row.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.