Saturday's Riverfront Nights To Feature JUMP: America’s Van Halen Experience

This Saturday, June 27, Riverfront Nights will feature JUMP: America’s Van Halen Experience, a nationally touring tribute band dedicated to recreating Van Halen’s iconic David Lee Roth era.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, the group of youngsters delivers classic Van Halen hits, capturing the band’s guitar solos, strong vocals and electric stage presence. JUMP offers fans an authentic rock-and-roll experience celebrating one of music’s most memorable bands.

The show begins with Sloppy Street Tacos, Chattanooga’s own alternative funk-rock band. Drawing influence from artists such as Phish, Radiohead and The Talking Heads, the band mixes elements of funk, rock, jazz, blues and folk to create a unique sound that will grab the audience. Sloppy Street Tacos will open the show at 7 p.m.

Presented by TVFCU, the evening begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to visit food vendors and additional beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar.

TriStar Beverage offerings will include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, as well as TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Riverfront Nights’ food truck row will feature options for every taste. This week’s lineup includes Cha Thai Street Food, El Taco Boss, Freaky Funnels, Jonny Poppers, Kona Ice, and The Kettlecorn Man.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools, yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga and water misters to keep the fun going throughout the evening. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event, and not necessary with the offerings made possible by the small businesses on Riverfront Night’s Food Truck Row.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.