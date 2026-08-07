Saturday's Riverfront Nights To Feature Skynfolks: A Tribute To Lynyrd Skynyrd

This Saturday, August 8, Riverfront Nights will feature Skynfolks: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bettin’ on the Mule. The 19th season of the series continues to provide free, family-friendly entertainment at Ross's Landing through September 5.

Event headliner Skynfolks delivers an authentic concert experience that recreates the sound and spirit of one of rock’s most legendary bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd. Dedicated to performing every song exactly as it was recorded, Skynfolks recreates the first five Lynyrd Skynyrd albums with accuracy and excitement. Starting at 8:30 PM, fans can expect to hear timeless classics like “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “Free Bird,” making for an unforgettable live tribute to the legendary rock group.

Music begins at 7:00 PM with Bettin’ on the Mule, a notable band from Rockmart, Georgia. These "Hometown Rock" pioneers seamlessly blend together southern rock, classic rock, and country to create a genre of their own. Since 2017, Bettin' on the Mules' original music has been nominated for multiple awards, and they remain dedicated to delivering electrifying live performances.

Presented by TVFCU, the evening begins at 6:00 PM and runs until 10:00 PM, giving attendees plenty of time to visit food truck row and enjoy beverage offerings from Coca-Cola and TriStar Beverage.

Also this weekend, event organizers will be selling official TVFCU Riverfront Nights merch. Fans are invited to celebrate this 19th season of the concert series with shirts consisting of this year’s lineup, with sizes ranging from S-3XL. A very limited number of these shirts, printed by the local Burlaep Print and Press, will be available for purchase on Saturday at the merch tent near the main bar.

TriStar Beverage offerings will include Michelob Zero (non-alcoholic), Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious, and Elysian Space Dust. Canned cocktails include Cutwater’s Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Lime Margaritas, and Lemon Drop Martinis. NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer and Black Cherry Seltzer will also be available, along with TOPO THC Seltzers, including Trailblazer Mixed Berry 10 mg and Yerba Mate Lemon-Mint 10 mg.

Riverfront Nights' Food Truck Row will feature options for every taste. This week's lineup includes: Cheese My Everything, Culture-Licious, Cupcake Kitchen, Fro-Daddy Donuts, I Love Fruit, Kona Ice, Mac’s Subs and Fries, Mo Lemonade, California Smothered Burrito, Spill The Beans, Truckin’ Eats, and Windy City Eatz.

Outside coolers, food, and drinks are prohibited at the event and not necessary with the offerings made possible by the small businesses on Riverfront Night’s Food Truck Row.

Event planners noted that there will once again be doggie pools and yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga to keep the fun going throughout the evening.

Fans are once again reminded that weather is always a factor to consider when attending outdoor events. All shows are rain or shine. However, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.