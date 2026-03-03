Local Singer-Songwriter Ashly Dilbeck Set To Take The Stage At The Woodshop

Chattanooga local Appalachian-inspired singer-songwriter and old-time folk and Americana musician Ashly Dilbeck is set to take the stage at The Woodshop listening room on Friday, March 6th.

Dilbeck’s music is often full of emotion, profound storytelling, and a soulful voice that is steeped in the old Appalachian folk traditions, feeling timeless and rooted at the same time.

Her soundscape is very much heartfelt, and her lyrics explore themes like time, grief, community, and resiliency. She has performed at various venues around town, including Gate 11 Distillery, the Fireside Concert Series at Greenway Farm Park, and Make Music Chattanooga.

In speaking with Dilbeck about her career and when she started playing music, she mentioned that while she has loved music since she was a child, it wasn’t until 2025 that she saw herself becoming a songwriter, and it was in part inspired by the grieving process.

“I have loved and been inspired by music since a very early age. I look back and feel so amazed at the musical path I have gone on throughout my childhood and early adulthood. I would say that my middle and high school choir director, Brian Harris, is my biggest influence. He created a safe space for me for seven years, and he made me believe in myself musically.

It’s been seven long years since I graduated high school, and when someone asks me how I got to where I am or why, my mind always wanders back to those days in choir. I never saw myself being a songwriter until 2025 rolled around. I experienced a lot of grief last year and found myself spending a lot of time alone thinking about life, both past and present. At the time, my songs were all I had.

As someone who is still rising in the Chattanooga music scene, when asked about what people should expect from her show at The Woodshop, who have never seen her perform, she mentioned expecting a more raw, stripped-back acoustic set with a focus on a blend of old-time Appalachian jams and original folksy Americana tunes.

“You should expect a very stripped-back acoustic set from me. It’s simply just me and my guitar. I perform a mix of old-time/Appalachian tunes from the 1800s to original folk/Americana tunes.

It’s so hard for me to describe my own sound; I would say it’s a blend. I wouldn’t say my sound is contemporary by any means, and I do have songs that really do sound deeply rooted in Appalachian and old-time. I am very inspired by old-time and Appalachian artists. Some of them include Nora Brown, Talise, Bella White, and many others.”

Dilbeck has lived in Chattanooga for seven years now and stated that her favorite spot is Cherry Street Tavern; however, she has grown especially close to the tight-knit bluegrass community in Chattanooga and discussed how much she has learned and taken away from these collaborations.

“I have been living in Chattanooga for seven years now, and I have been a part of the bluegrass community, and it's been amazing. Bluegrass is not really what I specialize in as a musician, but being a part of this music community has connected me with artists whom I can learn from, collaborate with, and seek more opportunities.

When I first moved to Chattanooga, I would spend my Wednesdays going to what we call "Wednesday Night Pickin," organized now by Cindy Pinion, where we get together at someone's house every Wednesday to play bluegrass and enjoy each other's company. This has been a tradition in Chattanooga for over 30 years.”

Finally, when asked about her future plans and any upcoming creative projects, she mentioned that she is currently working on a new EP.

“I am currently planning an EP and finalizing the songs I want it to include. As of now, I plan to keep this EP, just my guitar and I. My songs have many themes, but “time” comes up often, so I may work around that. For now, my focus is to refine my sound and songs and get in the studio.”

Ashly Dilbeck