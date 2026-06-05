Singer-Songwriter Ben Chapman Brings His Americana Sound Back To Chattanooga

Originally from Lafayette, Georgia, surging Americana talent and homespun singer-songwriter Ben Chapman will bring his blend of alt-country and southern rock sensibilities, steeped in a truly unique sound, to Barrelhouse Ballroom this Saturday, June 6th.

Chapman built a reputation for himself around the greater Chattanooga area early on, specifically in North Georgia, playing bars and local gigs before moving to Nashville in 2019, where he started a family and now resides. Just a few weeks ago, in May, Chapman performed again at the Grand Ole Opry as part of their Opry 100 celebrations, and his career is taking off in a significant way.

His ability to infuse deep southern soul and gritty blues with an alt-country, funk, and groove-driven soundscape is both fascinating and impressive, and his evolution as a songwriter and craftsman has been evident since the release of his debut album, Make the Night Better, in 2022.

His latest record, Feet on Fire, released on May 22nd of this year, showcases his growth as a songwriter, particularly in songs like “Missing You" and “Everything’s Different,” where Chapman delves deep into his roots. The album also reflects some major life changes for Chapman, including his marriage to singer-songwriter Meg McRee and becoming a dad.

The track “Missing You,” from the album, feels like an emotionally vulnerable ballad that tackles the toughness and weight of loving someone when you can’t be with them. While “Everything’s Different" offers up an introspective exploration of the pitfalls of adulthood and the feeling that things change while others always tend to stay the same, no matter how much we may try. The final line, “Everything’s different, but ain’t nothing's changed,” captures that feeling aptly and simply, something Chapman, and most great songwriters, are brilliant at.

“Take’s a Dreamer,” from the album, which Chapman collaborated on with Anderson East, also feels like a standout, showcasing Chapman’s versatility and his ability to collaborate with artists from different genres, adding complexity and nuanced layers to his music.

In speaking with Chapman about growing up in Lafayette, Georgia, and how being raised there influenced his songwriting and sonic journey, he mentioned that it made him more open-minded as a musician and individual, and that he still carries those influences with him today.

“There’s something special about that little tri-state corner. It’s honest, real, and unique in its own little way. I think it made me a more open-minded musician and person because of all the influences I was around growing up. I like to describe my music as a big melting pot with all kinds of genres mixed in, and I think being raised in northwest Georgia is the main reason behind that.

On my dad’s side, there were a lot of bluegrass pickers, and on my mom’s side, it was all country and gospel. Then I found bands like the Allman Brothers, Little Feat, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and that kind of music seemed to have a mix of everything I loved. It made me who I was by taking a little from here and there and helped me forge my own unique sound and path.”

When asked about how his songwriting has matured and evolved over the years, he mentioned that the main difference is his honesty and vulnerability, stating that he has really let people into his world on his latest project, Feet on Fire.

“I would say the main difference in my songwriting now compared to then is that it’s more honest and vulnerable. I let people into my world on this new record, almost as if they peeked at my journal. I think the main cause of this is me living more life. That’s where the honest songs come from. For example, you’re probably going to believe a song about heartbreak and sadness from an artist who’s a little older than the artist just starting out.”