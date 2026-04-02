Singer-Songwriter Drake Milligan Brings Country Rockabilly To Town

Texas-born singer-songwriter and actor Drake Milligan is bringing his classic country rockabilly soundscape to the Signal this evening, Friday, April 3rd.

Milligan first gained major national attention when he played Elvis Presley in the TV series Sun Records in 2017. Following his time on the series, he spent a short period on American Idol in 2018, stepped away from the show to focus on himself, and later broke through in 2022 as a finalist on America’s Got Talent, where he placed third and performed his original song, “Sounds Like Something I'd Do.”

Later on in 2022, Milligan would go on to release his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, before making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Milligan’s style is steeped in the traditional country sounds of greats like Merle Haggard and George Strait, with a rockabilly influence, very much similar to the style and stage persona of Elvis, too.

His music is often danceable and upbeat, though in his latest album, Tumbleweed, released in November of 2025, there is also an emphasis on vulnerable lyrics that capture a life on the road and the feelings of weariness and heartache that can often come with that.

In speaking with Milligan about his latest album and how he feels his songwriting has evolved, he mentioned that songs like “Tumbleweed” from the new record have come from personal experiences and that he is now paying more attention to the emotions of a track and how that can hit someone right in the chest.

“There are a few songs on this album that came from my own experiences, but one I keep going back to is the title track, “Tumbleweed.” Over the past three years, I’ve played countless shows all over the world, constantly moving from place to place. I like to say I often find myself feeling like a tumbleweed in that sense. I’m being tossed in every direction, but I feel steady knowing where I’m headed and knowing I have amazing fans, friends, and family to do all of it with.

I do think my songwriting has evolved. I’m now really thinking about the story I want to tell from start to finish. I’m paying closer attention to the details, to the emotions that make a song hit someone right in the chest. I’m also more willing to be vulnerable, to put the real me on the page. That honesty comes through in the lyrics, and it’s made my music feel a lot more personal and real.”

For someone who has never seen Milligan and his band perform live, I asked the singer-songwriter what people can expect, and he mentioned a rowdy, fun, and rocking time, with a few songs that might bring a tear to your eye, too.

“I’d tell you to expect a little bit of everything. Our show is full of heart, sweat, and a whole lot of energy. I like to bring that honky-tonk feel straight to the stage, but I also love to throw in some rock ‘n’ roll. You might even catch me sneaking in some Elvis-style moves here and there.

I like my shows to be about the crowd, the stories, and the moments we all share together. You’ll hear some songs that make you want to grab a swing dancing partner, some might bring on a tear or two, and some where we’re all just enjoying and singing together.”

Milligan went on to discuss how excited he is to perform at a more intimate venue like The Signal.

“I’m so excited to play The Signal. These more intimate venues are really special because you get to have this otherworldly experience with your audience. My band and I bring our highest level of energy into every single show, no matter how big or how small the venue. So, when it’s a space like this one, it gets loud, rowdy, and just plain fun. We get to interact more with the audience and get a clear understanding of where they want the night to go.”