Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Neko Case Brings Haunting Soundscapes To The Signal

Neko Case is a Grammy-nominated, genre-bending indie singer-songwriter whose hauntingly powerful atmospheric mix of Americana, alt-country, and folk soundscapes has garnered her a wide following for nearly three decades, spanning since the release of her debut album, The Virginian, released in summer of 1997.

Since her debut studio album, Case has gone on to create one of the more distinct sounds in modern indie music, as her dreamy vocal prowess is often matched with her poetic, emotionally layered storytelling, marking her as one of the most influential songwriters for nearly thirty years, carving out a space all her own while resisting being pigeonholed into one specific genre.

Records like Fox Confessor Brings the Flood from 2006 put her on the map with tender and nostalgic tracks “That Teenage Feeling” and “Star Witness,” while her album Middle Cyclone in 2009 earned her two Grammy nominations, one for Best Contemporary Folk Album, and another for Best Recording Package.

Other albums, like her third studio outing, Blacklisted, feature some of her best and most successful songs, such as the enchanting and ethereal track “I Wish I Was the Moon” or, my personal favorite Neko Case song, “Look For Me (I’ll Be Around),” which feature the raw vocals and poignant lyrics that have made Case the singular artist she is today.

Active since 1994, and at the spry age of eighteen, Case moved to Canada to attend the Emily Carr Institute of Art and Design. While attending, she began playing drums for various small punk outfits across Vancouver, British Columbia, before ultimately becoming a member of the hit indie-rock band, The New Pornographers, in 1997, where she lent her powerhouse vocals and lyrics.

While having a massive solo career throughout the decades, Case has lent a lot of her time to recording with The New Pornographers, including working on albums with the indie-rock outfit in 2010, 2014, and 2017. She’s also collaborated with multiple other artists over the years, and in 2016, created the Canadian-American supergroup, case/lang/veirs, with fellow indie artists Laura Veirs and K.D. Lang.

The supergroup released their self-titled album ten years ago, as of earlier this year, and in September, the supergroup released a tenth anniversary edition of their first and only album, showing that Case’s career has been not only a collaborative one, but one that makes space for other artists who may not be as widely known to be seen, heard, and appreciated.

In 2025, she released her ninth studio album and first in seven years, entitled Neon Grey Midnight Green, featuring a more orchestral soundscape, and possibly her most personal record to date, paying tribute to friends, collaborators, and musicians throughout her life and career.

She also published her memoir in 2025, The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You, exploring her tough childhood and the journey that led her to being a musician, with the memoir climbing to number five on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. She voices the character of Cheyenne Cinnamon in Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and acted in the 2022 film Quantum Cowboys.

Not only does Case produce her own records and craft beautiful, powerful, haunting albums that have influenced countless singer-songwriters over nearly three decades, but she is also a visionary in literature and visual artistry, too, even dipping a toe in acting and voiceover work, making her one of the most fiercely independent, uncompromising, adventurous, and authentic musicians in the last thirty years.

Neko Case