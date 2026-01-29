Americana Singer-Songwriter Noah Guthrie Brings His Unique Soulfulness To Songbirds

Noah Guthrie's sound has been described as possessing Chris Stapleton’s country/rock grit with the authenticity of Jason Isbell.

The unique soulfulness in his richly textured voice and the unmistakable Southern influence in his music makes him capable of conveying emotion as only a handful of artists can in today’s musical landscape.

Noah's latest album, BLUE WALL, honors the Blue Ridge Mountains where he grew up and still resides. Noah is passionate about making good, honest music - music that sounds like him - music that relates - music that makes the listener feel something.

Noah has built a strong following through powerful live performances, social media and television. He has released three critically-acclaimed albums. He has also performed on NBC’s Today Show and Tonight Show, Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

The producers at the hit FOX TV show, GLEE, discovered his YouTube channel and were so impressed with Noah's voice, that they recruited him as a cast member for the sixth season of the show. Noah was also a semi-finalist on the 13th season of America's Got Talent.

As a solo performer (as well as with his band, Good Trouble) Noah has performed at major festivals, fairs and clubs all over the United States and Europe. Noah has opened for an impressive group of artists including Ed Sheeran, Ben Rector, Corey Smith, Sister Hazel, Matt Nathanson, Dwight Yoakam and has had the rare privilege of opening 12 shows for the legendary Willie Nelson.

