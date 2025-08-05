Singer-Songwriter Rachael Sage Headlines Redbud Venue This Friday

Rachael Sage’s Joy = Resistance Tour stop this Friday, August 8 at Redbud Venue with a live review.

She puts on a great show and will be performing songs from her upcoming new album Canopy – including her brand-new single “Live It Up” – alongside her longtime band The Sequins.

Rachael just released her new singles “Canopy” and “Just Enough” from her upcoming album Canopy, which is a much-needed musical reprieve from our current cultural upheaval and is equal parts emotional exhale and invitation to a more compassionate future. A masterclass in radical inclusivity and self-acceptance, Canopy will be out later this year.

Just getting back from touring overseas, these tour dates set the stage for a busy year ahead of Rachael who has made a name for herself as a gifted storyteller, consummate multi-instrumentalist, and prolific songwriter.

Having received critical acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, Under The Radar, The Bluegrass Situation, Earmilk, PopMatters, Music Connection, and many more for her string of vibrant, dynamic albums, Rachael is fueled by an irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places - an unwavering calling which catapulted her single “Blue Sky Days” into Billboard’s Top 40 Indicator Chart.

Since founding her own label MPress Records, NYC-based folk-pop artist Rachael Sage has steadily released a string of acclaimed albums. She has toured with an eclectic list of artists including Rufus Wainwright, Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Howard Jones, and Grammy winners Shawn Colvin and Judy Collins – with whom she also recorded a critically-acclaimed duet of Neil Young's "Helpless."

In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, Rachael is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin with her band, The Sequins. Rachael is also a visual artist and former ballet dancer who performed with the New York City Ballet.

A self-described "cancer thriver," she is a philanthropic advocate who has raised money for a wide range of causes, including Foundation For Women's Cancer, WHY Hunger, American Refugee Committee/Alight, and National Network For Youth (NN4Y).