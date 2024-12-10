Singer/Songwriter Dalton Mills Has A New Song About An Old Dog

One of the best parts about being friends with musicians is getting to hear all their new songs before anyone else.

But one of the worst parts about being friends with musicians is not being able to share those songs until they’re officially released.

That’s definitely the case with a new song from Chattanooga’s Dalton Mills. I’m highly biased as both a fan of Dalton Mills and a lover of old dogs, but I think his new song Farm Dog’s Farewell is a beautiful little ballad about love and loyalty that will bring a tear to your eye too.

Dalton’s originally from rural Kentucky and moved to Chattanooga five years ago. He plays locally at the Wooshop and Cherry Street Tavern but also tours pretty regularly. He just returned from a string of shows in Europe opening for the great Abe Partridge.

Dalton put out an album this year called A Good Place to Hide which can be enjoyed on all streaming platforms. Now he’s written a fresh batch of songs for a new album, and Farm Dog’s Farewell is among them.

Get your tissues ready.

The song is about an old farm dog reaching the end of his life. But the lyrics are written from the perspective of the dog as he finds peace and only wants to express gratitude to the world and to the farmer.

Thanks for all you did for me a nice warm bed and plenty of food And letting me run unbroken and free thanks for all you did for me I won’t forget on my next go round the kindness shown through all means My dearest friend you need not make a sound I won’t forget you on the next go round

He played it the other day for me and some friends, and by the time he was finished we were all misty eyed. I started making a mental list of all the folks I wanted to share the song with, but alas… I can’t. Not yet anyways. You see, the process of recording, mixing, mastering and distributing an album is such a massive undertaking that it usually takes a year or more.

But don’t worry. Now that I’ve convinced you that you need to hear this song, I won’t leave you hanging. If you want to hear Farm Dog’s Farewell you have to come see Dalton Mills live. He’ll be performing this Friday, December 13th at the historic St Elmo Fire Hall.

Dalton will appear along with The New Quintet at the fourth installment of the Quiet City pop-up concert series. This time they’re collaborating with The Reading Room, a new bookstore/bar that’s been doing a series of pop-up book sales to benefit the downtown Public Library. Doors will open at 7 with refreshments and books. Music will start at 8 with Dalton Mills followed by the New Quintet.

Now because this is a new song, Dalton may feign some reluctance in playing it. He may issue a disclaimer that he doesn’t have the words memorized perfectly just yet. Trust me, he’s just being modest. I’ll be the doorguy at the show, and I’m confident that if enough of us politely demand he play Farm Dog’s Farewell, he’ll have no choice but to acquiesce to our demands.