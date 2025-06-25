Sinkane Brings His Afrobeat-Inspired Rock And Jazzy Pop To Nightfall This Friday

This Friday, June 27, Nightfall welcomes headliner Sinkane to Chattanooga, premiering his Afrobeat-inspired rock and jazzy pop on the Miller Plaza stage in downtown Chattanooga at 8pm.

His band will be preceded by well-known local cover band, Flashdrive at 7pm as Nightfall continues its tradition of offering free, family-friendly concerts every Friday through July 4.

Born in London to Sudanese parents and raised in America, real name Ahmed Gallab is a musician known for blending Sudanese pop with elements of krautrock, prog rock, electronica, free jazz, and funk rock to create his signature feel-good vibes.

A lifelong collaborator and curator of music, Gallab was nominated in 2024 as Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer by the Stage Debut Awards for his composition work on “The Enormous Crocodile,” which debuted in Leeds, UK. His music often explores themes of displacement, identity, and community, drawing inspiration from his diverse background and experiences.

Nightfall welcomes Flashdrive, a Chattanooga band known for its high-energy, versatile performances. They are a multi-genre cover band made up of experienced musicians playing a wide range of hits from various decades and styles, including rock, pop, funk, and country.

This week’s performances take place on the Miller Plaza stage, Nightfall’s home stage. Across the street in Miller Park, enjoy games, artisan booths, shaded seating, and picnic areas—all creating a festive downtown atmosphere.

Chattanooga’s original free concert series, Nightfall is more than just a concert — it’s a community-wide gathering featuring a lively atmosphere with food trucks, cold brews, artisan vendors, and lawn games throughout Miller Plaza and Miller Park. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy everything the Nightfall experience has to offer.

Also, don’t forget to sign your team of four up to compete in the Adult Big Wheel Race at Nightfall on Friday, July 4, starting at 5:30pm. More information and registration is available at https://forms.gle/uKkFAg36zNiRiRsd6.

These relay races are a collaboration between Nightfall and White Lightning Harley Davidson. Registration is also available at White Lightning Harley-Davidson’s showroom at 7720 Lee Hwy, and at Nightfall this Friday,

Please note:

No outside food or beverages are allowed within the event area.

Outside alcohol is prohibited by law.

Concession sales support the event and help keep it free.

Nightfall guests can save 20% by purchasing beer ticket bundles in packets of 20.

Motorcycle parking is available in the 800 and 900 block of Market Street between Miller Park and EPB.

Proudly produced by Chattanooga Presents, Nightfall continues to be a cornerstone of Chattanooga’s cultural life.

For full season details, visit NightfallChattanooga.com