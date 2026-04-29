Sol Parade Blends Subtle Funk With Unbridled Riffs In Immersive Experience

Hailing from Chattanooga, Sol Parade is a band that thrives on dynamic contrast and undeniable presence.

Their sound carries a powerful energy that can feel like it’s bursting from the stage, yet it’s balanced by a deliberate restraint that keeps listeners leaning in, anticipating every shift.

Blending soft, subtle funk grooves with unbridled, smack-you-in-the-face riffs, Spl Parade delivers a versatile and immersive musical experience.

Their ability to move seamlessly between laid-back rhythms and explosive intensity sets them apart, offering audiences a performance that feels both controlled and electrifying. With depth, range, and a distinctive edge, SOL Parade brings it all in spades.

Formed in Chattanooga and shaped by the local show circuit, Sol Parade builds songs around steady grooves, layered guitars, and gradual shifts in dynamics.

Rather than chasing digital momentum, the project has grown through live performance. From small venues and house shows to community lineups across the southeast, Sol Parade focuses on building connection the old-fashioned way by showing up and playing.

Supporting Sol Parade for the evening will be Morgan Conway.

Sol Parade