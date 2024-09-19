Some Freshly Picked Local Music With Dixon Blake Callahan

Dixon Blake Callahan can be an enigmatic artist. He’s a naturally funny guy with an irreverent sense of humor.

But his music is crafted and his perspective is earnest. Being in the audience for one of his shows can feel a little like you’re an unwitting participant in a hidden camera show.

Dixson will be playing on Saturday September 21st at Yellow Racket Records, and while he can be refreshingly reluctant to hype his own music, he was more than happy to recommend some other local bands.

Signs Following

Ben Johnson, the producer, let me listen to this album a while ago. I thought it was interesting that opposed to making a traditional indie rock record, they incorporated several pieces of field recordings on cassettes – recordings of cicadas and animal sounds that he used throughout the album. They recorded a majority of the album to tape and took a long time to focus on it. They ended up coming up with something extremely interesting.

GUMM

Gumm is one of the most hardworking bands I've ever seen. Their work ethic is beyond that of any band I know. All of them have jobs, they work constantly when they’re not on tour, and when they are on tour, it’s a job too. But they all enjoy it. As somebody who’s spent no time listening to hard core music, it seems like every time I listen to them, every one of the songs has some extremely memorable melody or hook or idea that makes me want to hear it again. And their live performances are an otherworldly experience.

MULT

After speaking with them at great lengths and hearing their record before it came out, it’s apparent they have a natural gift when it comes to songwriting. To me they come off as an extremely hip group. So few people I know who are naturally hip without trying to be, and I don't know why or how, but they have it. I know at some point within the next few years, we’ll see Mult on tour with a reunited My Bloody Valentine or something insane.

SAMCHA and the Welcome Committee

Sam Evans played bass in hardcore bands back in the days, but most recently played in Terrestrial Troubadours. This band’s music is really well polished indie pop recorded to cassette. They don’t do social media, and they don’t advertise their shows. They’re one of the only bands I’ve seen that lacked all pretension in every way. They play whatever they want, just having fun. But Sam can’t help but be a total bass god and pay very articulately and intentionally

Music will start at 8, and there is a $10 cover charge.