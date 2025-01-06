Songbirds Announces New Chattanooga Spotlight Concert Series

Songbirds, the legendary guitar museum, music venue, and music foundation, begins its Chattanooga Spotlight Concert Series on January 24th with local act Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers.

The series seeks to shine a light on the city’s best music artists with monthly live concerts in the new venue space at 206 West Main Street. Patrons will be treated with energetic performances by established local favorites as well as emerging talent.

Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers are Chattanooga's positive energy band. Their unique style is an indie rock fusion of powerpop, Americana, and alternative featuring Jason's songwriting brought to life with guitar, violin, bass, drums, and vocal layers.

A guitarist and talented songwriter of Americana folk and pop music, Lyles is as comfortable as a solo artist as he is performing with an ensemble. Resting comfortably somewhere between the wiry pop classicism of The Cars and the twangy rock thump of Jason Isbell, the positive music of Jason Lyles rambles around its influences, creating a bridge between the aesthetics of pop, folk, and rock.

The January 24th concert coincides with the release of Lyles’ latest single “The Other Side,” a heartfelt acoustic indie rock ballad with cinematic storytelling inspired by the film Interstellar. Featuring intricate acoustic guitar flourishes, it blends folk and country influences reminiscent of Patience by Guns N' Roses and the acoustic essence of Blind Melon and Collective Soul.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased through the Songbirds website at: songbirdsfoundation.org/events/jason-lyles

To learn more about Jason, visit jasonlylesmusic.com