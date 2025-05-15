Songbirds Shines Local Music Spotlight On Chattanooga's Red Pawn

Songbirds continues their tradition of spotlighting local music and musical acts with their monthly "Chattanooga Spotlight" series. This month, they are pleased to present the musical alchemy that is Red Pawn, a high energy dynamic rock band and the brain baby of songwriter/guitarist Jason Reed.

Formed in mid-2022 out of elements of two long running Chattanooga bands, Double Dick Slick (DDS) and Up With The Joneses, Red Dawn debuted at JJ's Bohemia with NYC's Acid Dad to a packed house that summer, showcasing their musical inspiration that includes 90's Prog-Rock/Metal/Hip Hop/Classic Rock and Reggae to create their own unique brand of rock. Red Pawn.

The years of experience the members gained writing, recording, and touring in those bands allowed the new band to hit the ground running with 15 original songs, a solid selection of cover songs, and a high octane live show with jumping, climbing, and crawling into the crowd.

They have shared the stage at festivals and venues with acts such as Austin Meade, Gyasi, Ping Rose, The Dead Deads, and YGTUT since their debut. The bands' goal is to be able to connect with a wide audience by creating an engaging live show with catchy songs from the heart that speak to the human elements of life.

They have worked with Blake DeRusha of Guild Productions to produce top quality videos, promotions, and live photos, including their first three music videos "Red Pawn," "Blow," and "Shine". Currently the band's focus is working to create music videos, recording from their library of songs, and playing live shows outside their hometown.

Red Pawn finished up their second studio session at West End Sound late November 2024 and are currently working toward the release of the new tracks on all streaming platforms and their first vinyl release. They are busy working on a video for their next single "Space Beach" and also working with Skelton Key Workshop on an animated video concept for track "CCR", "Cotton Candy Randy" which will release Fall of 2025.

Opening for Red Dawn at Songbirds will be Speakeasy, a Chattanooga-based alternative metal band known for their powerful sound, blending heavy riffs, melodic vocals, and emotionally charged lyrics. Fronted by a dynamic female lead, the band combines raw intensity with vulnerability, creating a captivating experience.

With intricate guitar work, driving rhythms, and soaring vocals, Speakeasy explores themes of growth, struggle, and resilience. Their unique style has earned a dedicated following and reputation for high-energy live performances, solidifying their position in the alternative metal scene.

Red Pawn with Speakeasy