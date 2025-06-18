Soul Sacrifice: A Santana Tribute Featured This Saturday At Riverfront Nights

This week’s Riverfront Nights show will feature Soul Sacrifice: A Tribute to Santana as the headliner.

The band has garnered a reputation as one of the best and most sought-after Santana tributes in the country. From Woodstock in 1969 to the present day, Soul Sacrifice delivers everything expected from a Santana tribute and more.

A perfect blend of familiar melodies, infectious rhythms, searing guitars and bona fide Latin percussion all delivered with an authenticity that is true to the original recordings. Featuring such hits as “Black Magic Woman”, “Oye Como Va” and “Smooth”, this red-hot band will keep guests on their feet from start to finish.

This week’s opener is Rock and Skate playing some of Rock’s best known hits including, “Hit Me with Your Best Shot”, “Beat It”, “Heartbreaker” and a crowd favorite, “I Love Rock and Roll”.

Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets while encouraging guests to take full advantage of their Food Truck Row located on site. Doggie pools, yard games, water misters and other activities will keep the party going throughout the evening.

“This week’s Food Truck Row includes, California Smothered Burrito, Fud Vybez, Han-Mi Mobile Food Truck, Royal BBQ, Scenic City Shaved Ice and The Freudian Sip,” planners noted. “As a reminder, outside coolers, food and beverages are prohibited. Each vendor is a small business and we hope our guests will enjoy all they have to offer.”

In addition to all of the delicious food, Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

Weather is always a factor to consider and because summer weather in Chattanooga can be challenging, inclement weather updates will be available on X at riverfrontnghts. Fans are encouraged to follow Riverfront Nights on social media platforms (Facebook: Riverfront Nights; Instagram: riverfrontnights; X: riverfrontnghts). All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com