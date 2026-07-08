Soulful Costa Rican Rockers The Saint Cecilia Set To Take Over Songbirds This Thursday

Hailing from Costa Rica, The Saint Cecilia is a rock 'n' roll group that blends elements of psychedelic, modern, and classic rock to form a uniquely high-energy soundscape.

Formed in 2018, The Saint Cecilia is composed of lead vocalist and guitarist Stewart Heigold, lead guitarist Romain Garriot, bassist Guillaume Devigne, and drummer Daniel Solórzano. They have played major festivals and opened for iconic acts like Interpol, the Smashing Pumpkins, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Together, they have drawn inspiration from some of the legendary rock artists of the late sixties and early seventies, including Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, and Jim Morrison. While the band is heavily influenced by the rock artists from that era, they have formed their own modern, more psychedelic take on that classic rock sound.

Their latest single, “New Sensation,” was released on April 15th of this year and showcases their high-octane rock prowess. The chorus is incredibly catchy, and the song is full of insane licks and funky, electric guitar riffs. Their sound immediately reminded me of Atlanta-based band The Black Crowes. Their sound is eerily similar, and it's evident that the group has showcased major evolutions in their songwriting since their first single, “Pretender,” in 2023.

In speaking with lead vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Stewart Heigold about what it was like forming the band in Costa Rica and when he realized the group could turn into something bigger, he mentioned playing starting out playing small clubs, and having gratitude towards the people who’ve connected with their music, maintaining that the biggest turning point for the band lies in the songwriting.

“From the very beginning, we've always been grateful that people connected with our music. Every opportunity we've had, whether it was playing clubs in Costa Rica or opening for bands we grew up listening to, has reinforced why we do this.

The local music scene challenged us to work harder and constantly raise our level. We're proud to have become the first Costa Rican rock band to extensively tour the United States, and we hope we've helped open the door for other artists from our country to do the same.

For me, the biggest turning point has always been the songwriting itself. Sitting in my small studio back home in Costa Rica, writing songs that eventually become something people sing back to us from the crowd, that's still the most rewarding feeling. Everything else has grown from those moments. Seeing audiences in different countries connect with songs that started in that little room has been incredibly humbling and continues to inspire us.”

Stewart went on to discuss how the band's songwriting has evolved over the years, citing the aim to always write honestly, with a perspective that has matured and evolved as members of the band’s lives have evolved.

“As a band, we've always tried to write honestly. That's never changed. What has changed is life itself. We've gotten older, experienced more, traveled more, and met people from all over the world. Naturally, those experiences find their way into the music.

Every song still starts with finding something genuine to say, but the perspective has matured over the years. We still love raw, guitar-driven rock and roll; we just have different stories to tell now than we did when we first started.”

In 2025, the band released the song “Roller,” which went on to be selected for the soundtrack of the remastered Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4, introducing their music to a massive audience, boosting their visibility both overseas and in the states.

When talking to Stewart about what the band’s plans are for the next few years, he stayed true to the present while teasing two new albums that they are planning to release in the future.

“Right now, we're enjoying every opportunity to see new places, meet new fans, and continue growing as a live band. Touring across the U.S. has been an incredible experience, and every city reminds us why we love doing this.

We're also excited because we've already recorded two more albums that we're incredibly proud of. We can't wait to share that music with everyone. There's a lot more coming, and we feel like we're just getting started.”

The Saint Cecilia