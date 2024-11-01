Soulful Newcomer Roots Rocker Slaw Releases Debut Album "Here I Come"

Georgia native and current Chattanooga resident Scott Colson is a soul man whose gritty vocals combine the smokiness of Otis Redding with the country twang of Darius Rucker, while at the same time he can belt out a rock tune with the raw energy of Elvis Presley and Robert Plant.

Hailing from Macon, Georgia, the birthplace of Southern rock, Colson grew up listening to the likes of early Elvis Presley and classic R&B, and those sounds settled deep in his heart. One listen to his songs, and you can hear how many different musical styles have influenced him.

“I’ve been doing deep dives into almost every musical genre for my entire life,” he says.

Colson, who goes by Slaw when recording and performing, explains the nickname comes from a playful evolution of his last name.

“A lot of folks have asked about the name and where it comes from. I wish there was a cool story, but here’s the deal: My friends started calling me by my last name, Colson. The ones who thought they were funny started saying Coleslaw. Then the lazier ones just shortened it to Slaw. And here we are—Prince, Sting, and now… Slaw. That’s how it happens,” he explains.

When Colson was young, his family moved to Peachtree City, Georgia, just south of Atlanta. Although music has always been a part of his life, he didn’t start playing, singing, and writing songs until high school. When he went to college at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, he won the school talent show singing a version of “Heartbreak Hotel” for his fraternity and played around with small acts at several bars and clubs around town.

Throughout his twenties and thirties, he played with a number of blues and rock bands. Eventually, he put music aside to focus on creating a successful business that provides beach equipment gear to renters of vacation properties. All the time he was renting bicycles and beach chairs to vacationers, however, Colson had music on his mind and wanted to get back and put everything he had into a solo project.

About a year and a half ago, he sold his business and started the process of making his debut album as Slaw, the fittingly titled Here I Come.

Produced in Nashville by Shawn Byrne, Here I Come showcases Colson’s knack for capturing the range of human emotion in raw, gritty blues songs and tender, vulnerable ballads. The eleven songs on Here I Come roar to life with the title track, a defiant, minor-chord bluesy declaration that anything is possible as long as you reach out to get it.

The song reflects the singer’s own experience. “It’s about hanging in there and going for it when the time is right and when you have the right opportunity.”

The sparsely rendered “If I Hadn’t Found You” opens with Colson’s yearning vocals accompanied by an acoustic guitar before the song swells with emotion as harmony singer Kayley Hill joins him for a transportive ode to finding that special person in your life and the difference it can make.

“I wrote the song about my wife, who’s my soulmate,” recalls Colson. “I felt like my life was on hold and that I wasn’t going anywhere; she came along, inspired me, and supported me in all I do, especially in my music.”

Hill and Colson join forces again on “Baby Don’t Cry,” an evocative, hook-laden love song that counsels moving on after the end of a relationship. According to Colson, it’s the oldest song on the album. “I probably wrote it when I was 17, and it opened my eyes to the process of songwriting.”