SoundCorps Announces New & Improved Musician Directory, Monthly Grant Program

SoundCorps is stepping into 2026 with clarity, focus, and excitement.

After listening closely to last year’s Music Community Survey, they are taking their lead from the 177 responses that made one thing clear -- the community wants more support, more opportunity, and more connection from SoundCorps.

Here’s a sneak peek at what's coming next:

New Musician Directory: Public Launch

The SoundCorps Musician Directory is a free tool that helps musicians create a clean, professional profile so they can be discovered and contacted by clients, collaborators, and creative partners.

Registering also unlocks access to future opportunities, grants, and paid opportunities through SoundCorps.

The directory is live on their website at www.soundcorps.org/musician-directory

Producer’s Fund Grant, Starting February 2

Starting in February, SoundCorps will award a monthly $500 Producer’s Fund Grant to support musicians who are ready to take their next step.

Whether that means purchasing equipment, collaborating with other artists, supporting a community project, or experimenting with new work, this grant is designed to help move musicians forward.

Follow SoundCorps on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on the latest.