SoundCorps Is Launching New Community Concerts Live Music Program

SoundCorps is now accepting applications for Community Concerts (ComCon), a new program that helps Chattanooga communities create live music experiences built around the people, places, and traditions that matter to them.

Community Concerts are simple: you know your community, and SoundCorps knows local music.

Whether it's a neighborhood gathering, cultural organization, faith community, social club, workplace, or group of friends, ComCon gives communities the opportunity to shape a concert experience that feels authentic to them while providing paid opportunities for local musicians.

Selected applicants will receive support from SoundCorps, including artist compensation, musician matching support, and basic production assistance. Community hosts provide the local knowledge, relationships, and energy that make each event unique.

"Chattanooga is full of communities that bring people together in important ways. Our communities are a crucial part of what makes Chattanooga special and vibrant. We believe local musicians bring a unique creative, cultural, and celebratory quality to our region," said Emerson Burch, Board Chair of SoundCorps. "We want to share that with our community members in a way that is accessible and collaborative. What happens when a concert is specifically designed with a community in mind? We think the outcomes will be something really special!"

SoundCorps will support ten Community Concerts across the Chattanooga region this Summer and early Fall.

Applications are open to neighborhoods, clubs, cultural organizations, faith communities, schools, workplaces, and other community groups interested in creating meaningful shared experiences through live music. No formal organization is needed other than a group of people who want to come together through local music.

Community Concerts are funded through SoundCorps' Producer's Fund, building Chattanooga’s music ecosystem, starting with artist support and payment.

Applications are available at www.soundcorps.org/comcon.