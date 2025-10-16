SoundCorps Launches Chattanooga Music Community 2025 Survey

In honor of the 10th anniversary of SoundCorps, the organization is seeking input from area musicians, industry professionals and serious music appreciators to share feedback and shape the future of Chattanooga’s music nonprofit with their 2025 Music Community Survey.

Since 2015, SoundCorps has supported hundreds of artists, engaged hundreds of thousands of audience members and generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in direct income for local musicians.

With the music community’s growth at its heart, the nonprofit has launched a number of initiatives over the past 10 years, including its popular Sidewalk Stages program, educational opportunities for musicians, and Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week.

“In the last 5 years, Chattanooga’s music community has experienced both disruptions and growth,” said Emerson Burch, SoundCorps Board Chair. “Now is the perfect time to reassess SoundCorps’ role in our music community, and the best way to do that is to ask musicians, venue owners, and other professionals directly.”

SoundCorps already has a few initiatives in the works for the coming year, with a focus on support for younger musicians and listeners. Coming in the next year, there will be a new artists directory that will benefit both musicians and venues, as well as event organizers.

An all ages concert program is also in the works, aimed at encouraging more youth in music and highlighting a variety of venues throughout the area.

“As for the rest of what’s to come, that’s where our musicians and industry professionals play the biggest part,” said Burch. “We are listening and want our mission centered on the specific needs of our community.”

The survey, which takes about 3-5 minutes to fill out, is now live. Visit bit.ly/cha-music-2025 to share your input and help shape the future of Chattanooga’s music economy.

For more information about SoundCorps, visit www.soundcorps.org.