SoundCorps Launches New Musician Directory, Producer’s Fund Grant Program

SoundCorps, the Chattanooga-based nonprofit dedicated to growing and supporting a thriving local music community, is thrilled to announce two new programs designed to support local musicians: a comprehensive Musician Directory and the Producer’s Fund Grant, a monthly grant program for musicians.

“After listening to the feedback we received from the 2025 Music Community Survey, these new programs are rooted in what artists told us they need most: connection and support,” said Emerson Burch, Board Chair of SoundCorps. “We are thrilled to offer tools that help Chattanooga musicians be discovered, collaborate with artists and venues, and fund meaningful creative work.”

SoundCorps’ Musician Directory

SoundCorps’s new Musician Directory provides Chattanooga-area musicians with a free, professional online profile that showcases their work, personality, skills, and contact information.

By creating a directory profile, musicians increase their visibility with collaborators, clients, venues, and industry partners across the region. Directory registration also connects artists directly to future opportunities, including grants, paid gigs, workshops, and other SoundCorps programs.

The directory is now live and can be accessed through the SoundCorps website at soundcorps.org/musician-directory.

Producer’s Fund Grant

Launching this week, the Producer’s Fund Grant is a monthly award of $500 aimed at helping local musicians fund their next artistic project. This donor-supported fund is dedicated to strengthening Chattanooga’s music community by investing directly in musicians and the work they create. The fund supports three core areas:

Grants for musicians

Fair payment for performances, and

Resources for artistic growth and professional development

Shaped by input from working musicians, the Producer’s Fund is designed to respond to real needs in the local music ecosystem. Funds are directed where they can have the greatest impact — helping musicians create new work, access opportunities, and build sustainable careers.

SoundCorps will accept new applications from the 1st through the 15th every month through their website at soundcorps.org/producers-fund. Judges will evaluate the applications and select a winner, which will be announced by the 25th. Musicians and music lovers are encouraged to keep up with announcements each month via Facebook and Instagram, or through the newsletter, which anyone can subscribe through by using the Contact Form at soundcorps.org.

“It’s an exciting time for musicians and fans,” Burch said. “We’re kicking off the month with these new initiatives, but we have even more in store before the end of February. We’ll soon be launching a new multi-platform music show with WUTC 88.1 and Alex Volz and a digital skills education program for middle school age up to adults. Plug in with us and turn it up!”