Sounds Gay, Y’all Arts And Music Festival Comes To Studio 34 This Saturday

With an eye on accessibility and inclusivity, Chattanooga nonprofit Soft Animal is hosting the city’s first music festival designed specifically to put queer artists front and center.

“Sounds Gay, Y’all Music & Arts Festival is an expression of Soft Animal’s love for the local queer community and our desire to promote queer artists,” Soft Animal co-founder Charity Painter said. “Our core values are about making events safer, inclusive, accessible and fun. Experiencing and showcasing queer joy is really important right now.”

The music starts at noon at Studio 34, 3124 Brainerd Road. The show wraps up at 10 p.m.

Artist lineup

Noon: Treespots (Lynne Welden)

1 p.m. Thyrell Smith with Zachary Foster (piano pop/singer-songwriter)

2 p.m. Kimi Carter (indie pop/folk)

3 p.m. Narè Lo (R&B)

4 p.m. DVBBY DOO (DJ)

5 p.m. Coldgamesixx (hip-hop and alternative/R&B artist)

6 p.m. Nor & Sav (indie pop)

7 p.m. Janelle Jezebelle (hip hop/R&B - headliner)

8:30 p.m. Theo Cultt (DJ)

The day includes two dance parties — afternoon and nighttime — and there will be crafts available in a low sensory space at The Reading Room, 3210B Brainerd Road.

Tickets are available on a sliding scale — $30-$100. Get yours today at www.zeffy.com