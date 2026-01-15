Jam Band Spafford Brings Their High-Energy Show To Barrelhouse Ballroom

Formed in Arizona in 2009, American jam band Spafford is set to bring their dynamic, high-energy, improvisational soundscape to Barrelhouse Ballroom on Thursday, January 15th.

The band was originally created by Brian Moss and Jordan Fairless while playing open mics in Prescott, Arizona. Since then, the group has gone through major evolutions. The band now has four members: Brian Moss, Cory Schechtman, Nick Tkachyk, and Shon Gordon, with Fairless leaving the band after many years officially in early 2025.

Similar in their performance style to bands like Phish, Umphrey's McGee, and The Disco Biscuits, the group is known for its jam band sound that is full of genre-blending improvisation, matched with high-energy, dynamic, and unpredictable sets.

The band is also known for their hardcore community of fans, called “Spaffnerds” (more on that from a member of the band later), and their commitment to extensive touring and dedication to the music community and their loyal fanbase.

On October 10th, 2025, Spafford released a live album, entitled Live, Vol. 5, which is a compilation of their live 2025 tour, with extended live performances from across the band’s shows, capturing their improvisational, ever-evolving sound. Their last studio album, full of original material, was released in 2022, entitled Simple Mysteries.

In speaking with vocalist and drummer for the band, Nick Tkachyk, about the vibe of a Spafford show and their history, he detailed what people can expect from a live show, as well as how the band has evolved over the years.

“Expect an incredible rock show, including songs spanning multiple genres like reggae, rock and roll, funk, experimental, psychedelic, indie, and electronic, all intertwined with blissful creative improvisational jamming. Also, they can expect to be introduced to the Spaffnerds, which is the community of fans of Spafford. They're a welcoming, fun, exciting community of people that live for everything Spafford.

Spafford is a continually evolving conglomerate of music and community. So, as we’ve had various member changes throughout the years, the music has been elevated. The vibe has been taken to a higher level. New original songs and cover songs have been added and taken away. Basically, the band is as cool as and sounds as good as it’s ever been, and I think that’s great.”

When speaking about how crucial the music community and their loyal fanbase are, Tkachyk suggested that the relationship between artists and fans is a symbiotic one.

“Fans and the music community, evolving with musicians, have a truly symbiotic relationship. One cannot exist without the other. Music and art are meant to be shared and experienced by communities of people for transcendent, connecting experiences, and that’s what Spafford offers. I speak from my own experience when I’ve had difficult times in my life. Spafford takes me on a journey that provides relief.”

Spafford’s music is often sonically hypnotic and immersive, with a genre-bending sound that deftly mixes elements of jazz, rock, and funk, to name a few.

Their loyal fanbase of “Spaffnerds” further demonstrates their impact on the music community and the jam band scene in America. They have been making a name for themselves since 2009, and their continually evolving sound, extensive touring, and dedicated following showcase their position as one of the best jam bands in the country.

When asked about plans to write new music or tour more, Tkachyk mentioned that Spafford is constantly working on new albums and adding tour dates.

“Spafford’s always on the road and working in the studio on new albums. So keep an eye out for new music and tour dates on our website, Spafford.net, and follow us on socials. Come see us in the Southeast in the next few weeks! We will be in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and Florida.”

Spafford