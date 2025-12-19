A Special Evening With Shadowgrass Benefits Wauhatchie Forest School

Formed in 2014, Shadowgrass is a progressive bluegrass band known for its tight vocal harmonies, impressive fingerpicking, and high-energy sets.

They will be performing on Sunday evening, December 21st, as part of an incredible benefit, with proceeds going to the Wauhatchie Forest School, a non-profit organization that supports outdoor education and learning programs for children.

For the benefit, Shadowgrass, composed of five members, will be performing two sets: one steeped in more traditional bluegrass and the other in the songs of The Grateful Dead. The band’s sound is a progressive blend of older, traditional bluegrass and new jamgrass sounds.

They released their self-titled debut album in 2022 and are coming off the release of their second full studio album, All That Will, in 2024. Most of the band began playing together as children at the Grayson County Fiddler’s Convention in Elk Creek, Virginia, and gradually evolved to festivals and larger tours across the states.

In speaking with Madison Morris, the fiddle player and vocalist for Shadowgrass, she mentioned that this is actually the second year they have done the benefit and what it means to the band.

“We did this benefit last year as well. We had never heard of anything like this before. I thought it was such a cool thing. It is non-traditional and something we should have more of. I am all for it and happy to be a part of it.”

The Scenic City holds a special place in the heart of Shadowgrass, too, as, according to Morris, this was the first real show she had as a member of the band, and performing here felt like the beginning of something special and unique unfolding.

“Now that I think back on it, Chattanooga was the first show we played when we went on our first tour. We had to go in separate cars because we just bought a bus that didn’t work. That was really our first show back as Shawdograss; it was at the Woodshop Listening Room. We also love Chattanooga as a city because there are lots of good coffee shops, which we’re always on the lookout for.”

Presented by The Tivoli Foundation & Friends of the Forest, the benefit concert is set to shine a spotlight on the beautiful non-profit work being done by the Wauhatchie Forest School and the incredible music of Shadowgrass. In speaking with the director of the school, Lauren Lytle, she discussed where the funds for the benefit will go and spoke more to what the school is and aims to do in the community.

Wauhatchie offers children in the Chattanooga community a fully immersive outdoor education experience.

“Wauhatchie is halfway through our tenth year, deeply rooted in the rhythms of nature and committed to a holistic, child-centered elementary education. Wauhatchie offers children in the Chattanooga community a fully immersive outdoor education experience, where students ages 3–11 learn in and from nature across three beautiful campuses: Reflection Riding, Audubon Acres, and Ivy Academy.

Proceeds from the concert will go to support our dedicated teachers, offer more student scholarships, keep up our outdoor learning spaces, expand enrichment programs—art, music, STEM, movement, and more—provide engaging field trip opportunities, and strengthen campus partnerships and staff support.”

Through the December benefit concert with Shadowgrass, these immersive, outdoor student programs at Wauhatchie will be able to flourish more, providing children with more resources and opportunities to discover nature, community, and art.

One can even upgrade their night with a true Southern VIP experience while supporting Wauhatchie Forest School. VIP Tickets Include: A Meet & Greet with Shadowgrass, a Guaranteed Seat, Early Access at 5:00 PM, a Signed Poster, and a tasty Low Country Boil dinner.

For an evening of music, community, and education that you won’t soon forget, be sure to head to Barrelhouse Ballroom this Sunday and secure your ticket now for this incredible benefit concert.

Shadowgrass. Wauhatchie Forest School Benefit