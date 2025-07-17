Spencer Clayton Blake's Pinch Hitter Swings Into Songbirds This Saturday Evening

Pinch Hitter is the indie rock vehicle for songwriter Spencer Clayton Blake, a middle Tennessee native who has spent the past five years immersing himself in the Chattanooga music scene.

Performing on stage since 2002, Blake has written and collaborated with a multitude of bands and artists. Since the age of 13, Blake has covered everything from jazz to rock to hardcore with Middle Tennessee rock outfits like Tetsuo, Boyfriend, Davega Bike, Since Forever, and others.

December 13th, 2024 marks the release of Pinch Hitter's first LP, The Age of the Roach, a collection of ten deeply emotional songs that deal with suicide, betrayal, friendship, and most importantly, the impending end of humanity via nuclear winter.

Pinch Hitter’s second album, Songs From My Big Brain, offers a more mature sound that harkens back to the roots of rock n’ roll. Songs like Choo Choo Blues and Boro Boy introduce a Nashville rock swagger to the sound. Keeping with the emotionally raw and honest lyrics of the first album, Songs From My Big Brain is a larger, more sprawling effort exploring various eras of rock and blues and stretching the limits of the band’s sound.

Blake prides himself on the authenticity of his songwriting, citing influences like Elliott Smith, Captain Beefheart, Isaac Brock, and David Bazan as inspirations for his honest, vulnerable approach.

Catch Pinch Hitter in the Chattanooga area and beyond promoting their new album, Songs From My Big Brain, available everywhere July 18th, 2025

Pinch Hitter