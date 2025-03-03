Chattanooga Spotlight Artist Ben Van Winkle Presents "Love Songs in Blue" At Songbirds

"Love Songs In Blue" is a new project by nationally recognized pianist and composer Tim Hinck, singing cellist Ben Van Winkle, and percussionist Spencer West.

Drawing equally from their jazz and classical backgrounds and relying heavily on Van Winkle's expressive vocal technique, the trio has crafted a set of love songs just for you.

The music blends the high-art sophistication of atmospheric Chopin nocturnes with playful Bossa Nova ballads and timeless jazz standards.

Hinck and Van Winkle's arrangements are as boundary-pushing as ever, yet in this project, both composers draw inspiration from the work of legendary jazz pianists like Oscar Peterson and Erroll Garner, as well as the performances of iconic soloists such as Chet Baker, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Nat King Cole.

Alongside their arrangements of classic songs, the trio will also perform original compositions, interwoven to create a moody and evocative experience.

