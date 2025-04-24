New St. Elmo Porchfest To Bring Music And Community To The Streets

The first-ever St. Elmo Porchfest kicks off Saturday, May 3rd, offering a free, grassroots celebration of live music, local talent, and community connection—all set on the porches and streets of one of Chattanooga’s most historic neighborhoods.

Part of a national movement that began in Ithaca, NY in 2007, Porchfests have spread to more than 125 communities across the U.S., transforming porches into stages and streets into gathering places.

Chattanooga’s own Highland Park launched its version in 2021, and now St. Elmo is adding its own local flair.

“Porchfest is about more than music,” says one of the organizers. “It’s about creating space for people to connect, celebrate local artists, and honor the things that make St. Elmo and Chattanooga so special.”

Festival highlights include:

Live performances by 26 local bands and musicians

Food trucks at Triangle Park

Yoga on the Greenway, a cornhole tournament, and kids’ activities

Official afterparty at The Woodshop, with more live music

Thanks to community support and local sponsors, every performer will receive a stipend, affirming the festival’s commitment to supporting local artists.

St. Elmo Porchfest is organized by The St. Elmo Stroll, a volunteer group founded after the pandemic to reconnect neighbors and celebrate the people and stories that make this community special.

The group also organizes the beloved St. Elmo Luminaria Festival, which has raised nearly $15,000 for local nonprofits like the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and Lookout Mountain Conservancy.

Porchfest is free and open to all. Visitors are encouraged to walk, bike, or carpool. For event maps, performance schedules, and more, visit stelmostroll.com or follow @stelmostroll on Instagram and Facebook.