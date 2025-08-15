St. Elmo's The Woodshop Listening Room Is A Hidden Musical Gem

The Woodshop Listening Room in St. Elmo is one of Greater Chattanooga’s best-kept secrets and one of the most intimate neighborhood bars and music venues in the city.

Located in a converted woodworking shop, the venue is smaller and unassuming when you first walk up to it. Parking is located all around the bar and is street parking only, though you typically don’t have too hard a time finding a spot. At first glance, you see a small front patio outside and a larger sign reading "W" that welcomes you into the establishment.

Also outside, and to the right of the building if you are facing it, is a wooden board reading “The Woodshop Listening Room” with the weekly lineup of activities and events below it.

On Tuesdays at The Woodshop it's Blues Night, on Wednesdays they showcase jazz and have live trivia, Thursdays are for soul and BBQ, Fridays are for bluegrass, and Saturdays are for concerts. With a variety of live music all throughout the week, it is hard-pressed to find something that you don’t enjoy at The Woodshop.

Once inside you are immediately greeted by a tapestry of beautiful woodwork and eclectic artwork, with the bar to your left and the stage to your right. As soon as you walk through the doors you are engulfed by the cozy atmosphere and immediately in the room where the music happens.

The stage is intimate, with the audience being right on top of the artist, potentially two to three feet away. When you watch a show, you almost feel a part of it, and that is exactly what the owners want you to feel.

What began as a music venue project back in 2015 by Daniel Pate Russell and Tyler Rozell has grown exponentially since being taken over in 2020 by husband and wife duo Jhett Black and Callie Sioux.

The duo are musicians and fellow creatives themselves, and when asked about the origins of their role in The Woodshop and what it means to them, Callie said that a series of miracles led to them owning The Woodshop.

“It's a classic tale of a roaddog blues musician trying to find a home, stumbling upon an off-the-beaten-path club where fellow music lovers are. When Jhett and I started the blues residency here a year ago, there was an overwhelming sense of peace and purpose in pouring time into the show and Chattanooga itself," Callie explained. "We've been playing in Chattanooga since 2016, coming through on tour, and it has always been a special place for us. We've been trying to get back here and plant roots for a long time, and it was a series of small miracles that led us to taking over The Woodshop.”

On the first Thursday of every month, there is the St. Elmo Songwriting Series from 8-10:30 p.m. hosted by local singer-songwriter, Richard Daigle, who spoke with The Pulse about how special the series is and how important the venue has become to the community.

“On more than one occasion, I've heard people say this is like the Bluebird in Chattanooga," Richard said, referencing the iconic singer/songwriter venue in Nashville. "There's something about a man or woman on stage with only their guitar, their song and their story. I think the best takeaway from the St. Elmo Songwriter Series is for people to connect with universal truths that ring true in their spirit through original songs they've never heard before."

Richard noted that as host, he'll share a few of his songs but the featured artists share more, including a three-song set on stage by themselves.