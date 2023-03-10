St. Paddy’s Party On The Parkway Returns March 18

The Honest Pint and SoundCorps are proud to announce that Chattanooga’s official St. Patrick’s Day block party returns to Patten Square for the 9th year on March 18th from 6 p.m. to midnight on the outdoor stage and even later inside The Honest Pint.

The event features two stages with more than ten great musical acts including YGTUT & The Plug, The Molly Maguires, Shiggy, Et Cetera, Randy Steele & High Cold Wind, Zowie, and more. The event also features special performances by the Magic Tapestry bellydance troupe, food vendors, art and crafts vendors, and something fun for everyone.

Presale tickets can be purchased online for $15 or general admission tickets can be purchased on the day of the event for $25. Find tickets here: www.soundcorps.org/events

Profits generated from gate sales are donated to SoundCorps, dedicated to building the local music economy and helping local music industry professionals build their careers right here in Chattanooga.

The Honest Pint’s Matt Lewis says, “St. Paddy’s Party on the Parkway is a flagship event for The Honest Pint and we consider ourselves lucky to celebrate great Chattanooga musicians alongside SoundCorps on our favorite holiday weekend.”

St. Paddy's Party on the Parkway is made possible through sponsorships by the Z.C. Patten Fund, The Honest Pint, Lyndhurst Foundation, Robert F. Stone Foundation, River City Company, and Tivoli Brewing featuring Outlaw Lager.