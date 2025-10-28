Straight No Chaser Brings Their Holiday Road Tour To Memorial Auditorium Saturday

The famed all-male a cappella group, Straight No Chaser, will be returning to Chattanooga for the first time since 2019 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, November 1st, as part of their Holiday Road tour.

The group is known for its tight vocal arrangements and humor; there are no instruments, and their showmanship is second to none. With two RIAA Gold Certified albums and over two million albums sold worldwide, Straight No Chaser is arguably the largest and most commercially successful all-male a capella group in the country.

From pop songs to holiday anthems, the group is known for their inventive takes on popular classics, both old and new alike. Their latest album, released on October 24th, entitled Holiday Road, is their first full-length album in five years and is a mix of original songs, holiday standards, hymns, and twists on holiday songs.

The band initially formed in 1996 at Indiana University, with the band name being a nod to Thelonius Monk’s jazz track, “Straight, No Chaser.” However, the band has gone through a lot of changes since its initial formation. Currently, there are nine members of the group: Jerome Collins, Steve Morgan, Seggie Isho, Tyler Trepp, Michael Luginbill, Jasper Smith, Freedom Young, Luke Robinson, and Walter Chase.

Member Jasper Smith discussed major transformations the band has undergone in nearly three decades of creating music while speaking with The Pulse about the new album and the band's evolution since its formation.

“The group has gone through some serious transformation over the years, while recognizing the classics and where it came from at the same time. Although only three members of the original 1996 group remain, every other member, except for one, was in the legacy group that was left behind at Indiana University after the original iteration. I think this not only adds to the brotherhood feel within the group but also informs the style and sense of humor in a similar way.”

Regarding the new album and original single, “Christmas is Different,” Smith discussed how excited he was for audiences to hear the new music and how each track has a little bit of something for everyone.

“Christmas is Different” was a really fun song to record. Having covered almost every Christmas song at this point, we love getting original music to introduce fans to as well. Not to mention having Hunter Hayes on the track, who was amazing and wonderful to work with. As an album, Holiday Road is a great combination of holiday songs that fans have come to expect. There is some humor, some heart, and some wonderful traditional holiday music that provides something for everyone.”

Smith mentioned how excited he and every other member are for the show in Chattanooga and the Holiday Road tour.

“We're so excited. This fall tour is really just a massive road trip we take every year. So to be back together again, visiting both new places and familiar venues with new music, is really fun. Combining that with new music is really just the difference-maker. We can't wait for our audiences to hear all the new songs. It's always so great to come back to a city we haven't been to for a while, especially one like Chattanooga.”

Straight No Chaser