String Theory At The Hunter Hosts World-Renowned Clarinetist Anthony McGill

This Tuesday, January 20, at 6:30 pm, String Theory at the Hunter presents world-renowned clarinetist Anthony McGill, along with their Artistic Director, pianist Gloria Chien, for an evening of Brahms Clarinet Sonatas.

Brahms’ Clarinet Sonatas are among the most monumental works in the repertoire, revealing his sublime lyricism, profound humanity, and extraordinary sense of musical dialogue. Bringing these works to life will make this performance a truly momentous artistic event.

McGill, praised for his “trademark brilliance, penetrating sound and rich character” by The New York Times, serves as principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic and enjoys a dynamic solo and chamber music career.

McGill is the 2024 Musical America Instrumentalist of the Year and recipient of the 2020 Avery Fisher Prize. He appears regularly as a soloist with leading orchestras, including the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics and the Chicago and Detroit symphonies. He has also released acclaimed recordings with the Pacifica Quartet, pianist Chien, and performed at President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

Chien is a noted performer, concert presenter, and educator. She made her orchestral debut at the age of 16 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra with Thomas Dausgaard. She was subsequently selected by The Boston Globe as one of its superior pianists of the year, “who appears to excel in everything.”

In recent seasons, she has performed as a recitalist and chamber musician at Alice Tully Hall, the Library of Congress, the Phillips Collection, the Dresden Chamber Music Festival, and the National Concert Hall in Taiwan. She performs frequently with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

String Theory was founded in 2009 by Chien to expose new audiences to chamber music, invigorate the local classical scene, and cultivate a future generation of music lovers.

Prior to the concert, “Pregame with Bob” will take place at 5:45 p.m., in which Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Music Director Emeritus Bob Bernhardt will discuss the evening’s program, giving an in-depth look at the featured composers and works, including interviews with the artists.