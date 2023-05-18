Summer Music Weekends At Rock City Starts Memorial Day Weekend

Rock City’s Summer Music Weekends is back!

Enjoy live country, folk and bluegrass music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., including Memorial Day, Labor Day and Fourth of July week.

Nothing compares to Rock City’s spectacular seven-state view, but the talented musical lineup is sure to compete for the spotlight! Matt Downer, the Old Time Traveler, plays traditional American folk music on several instruments, including his one-of-a-kind “See Rock City” banjo, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

A variety of musical acts gives each day its own distinct sound: on Fridays, Amber Carrington, a top-five finalist on season four of NBCs “The Voice,” sings several covers and originals; master drummer and Ghana-native Kofi Mawuko keeps the beat going on Saturdays; and the Highbeams, an Atlanta-based folk-rock trio perform on Sundays.

Enjoy several Southern dishes at Café 7 next to the overlook. On the menu: Virginia ham and cheddar on a croissant with apple butter, fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese, catfish po'boys, house-smoked barbeque nachos, Georgia caviar with chips, black-eyed pea hummus with pita chips, chicken salad on a croissant, pimento cheese with baguette toast and Café 7 salad.

Watch a falcon fly overhead at Critter Classroom! Wings to Soar, a local nonprofit that cares for non-releasable birds of prey, hosts Rock City Raptors shows throughout the day. Guests get a closer look at birds such as owls, eagles, hawks and vultures. Learn how their fascinating features make them magnificent hunters. Visit www.seerockcity.com/summermusic for more.

Rock City Gardens is committed to co-advocacy efforts with local community organizations and is continuing its conservation partnership with Lula Lake Land Trust (lulalake.org) this summer. For over 90 years, Rock City has continued to nurture and celebrate its natural place through stewardship and sustainability (one of Rock City’s four cornerstones) while finding ways to enhance and share the gardens. LLLT seeks to protect and preserve the natural beauty and abundant resources within the Rock Creek watershed for the benefit of present and future generations by fostering education, research and stewardship of the land.

Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions. Known for its unique geological and botanical wonders, the enchanted 4,100-foot walking trail is a true marvel of nature featuring massive ancient rock formations, a large waterfall that cascades down Lookout Mountain and the Swing-A-Long Bridge that spans nearly 200 feet.